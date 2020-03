News wrap: 3-7-20-Harold Dutton alarmed about mystery opponent; Dillard’s president’s rebuke of TSU; and Megan thee Stallion….and more

State Rep. Harold Dutton thinks there is something criminal going on in the runoff election....Dillard’s president issues a scathing rebuke of the TSU board …and Megan thee Stallion says she will not be bullied…get the details as she drops new music….in this week's News Wrap.