Hidalgo ready to fight

County Attorney Lina Hidalgo delivered a spontaneous 10-minute speech calling out Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick, her fellow county leaders and opponents of her 2022 reelection campaign.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“You will not cut me out. You will not beat me down; you will not tell me to sit down and shut up like Lieutenant Dan Patrick did,” Hidalgo said, referring to a Feb. incident where Patrick confronted the judge for standing with other state and county leaders at the funeral of slain Harris County Deputy Corporal Charles Galloway. During the encounter, the lieutenant governor told Hidalgo to “sit down and shut up” and accused her of defunding the police.

Hidalgo’s remarks were an unscheduled occurrence at the night’s symbolic festivities. No elected officials were slated to speak during the swearing-in ceremony, and Hidalgo’s scheduled remarks were expected to be given during a later reception with attendees. Hidalgo did not attend the reception, and later that night Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner appeared to reference the judge’s no-show.

“If though elected officials have their own private swearing in, it is important to show up at the public swearing-in ceremonies,” Turner said.

On Social everywhere….

Southwest ruins Holidays, struggles to rebound

Southwest Airlines flights are (mostly) back on schedule following a holiday week’s worth of unprecedented cancellations that stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers across the country. While many weary travelers are reportedly still waiting to reunite with their lost luggage, others continue to voice bewilderment at how such a logistical nightmare occurred within one of the nation’s most popular aviation providers. In all, Southwest canceled about 15,700 flights. Some travelers weighed in.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Derrick Vinson speaks with a Southwest Airlines associate about his son being stranded due to cancelled and delayed flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Southwest Airlines has canceled approximately 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours due to a variety of issues including this year’s historic winter storm and scheduling complications involving crew members. On Monday, Southwest had 10 times more flights canceled than Delta Airlines, which had the second most cancellations nationwide this holiday season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“I will never ever book Southwest Airlines again. My son’s a minor (14), checked in as a minor when he left Austin Texas was supposed to fly home today and someone in Southwest Airlines changed his DOB to be a 34-year-old male and canceled his flight leaving him stranded and no flight near till next Sunday. They changed to an adult because if he was left as a minor they would of had to figure out a way for him to get home. Southwest is taking ABSOLUTELY NO accountability for there actions. He’s a minor so no buses or trains will let him come back home due to him being under the age of 17. I’m so upset.” – Megan Hardesty

“We have been stranded in Denver since before Christmas with no luggage. There’s no way out to Houston. It’s a nightmare! ” –Kimberly Kibbe

“They have been lying since Dec 21st and they have lost their reputation as a decent airline they will have to do a lot of free flights refunds and extra to keep their customers.” –Maria A Parks

“I am a diehard Southwest flier. My flight was canceled and I had NO feedback and ended up having to take an $800 flight on United. I can’t wait until they have their apology sale because that’s the only thing that will redeem them.” -Morgan Billingsley

On IG

Collapse shines a light on the true cost of football

A scoreboard at Great American Ballpark displays a photo of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The sports world was shocked during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hard hit. Thankfully, they were able to revive him and he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game was ultimately postponed.

Despite their admirable professionalism, journalists were obviously emotional about what they’d just witnessed.

“We got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly—that no one ever wants to see or never wants to admit exists. When you see both teams on the field crying in that way, your first thought is Damar Hamlin. Your second thought is his family. And this isn’t about a football player, this is about a human. This is about a brother, this is about a son, this is about a friend. This is about someone who is loved by so many that you have to watch go through this.” SportsCenter anchor, Scott Van Pelt

Megan readies for another battle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She may have emerged victorious in the trial over the July 2020 shooting with Tory Lanez, but Megan Thee Stallion’s legal woes continues. She has been involved in a battle with her label 1501 Entertainment, fighting to be released from her record label contract that she signed when she was first starting her career. A judge denied 1501 Entertainment’s motion for her project Something for the Hotties to be declared less than an album, and now the rapper is headed to court.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t asking for monetary damages at first but is now requesting $1 million in damages.

“Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums.” Court Filing

On TikTok

Angela Bassett’s Son apologizes for fake celeb death trend

If there was any doubt, there shouldn’t be anymore. Actress Angela Bassett is 1,000 percent a Black mama. She got her son ALL THE WAY together after a Tik Tok prank.

Slater Vance issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.

Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Getty Images.

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater Vance said in a video apology on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications of this of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

In the 27-second Tik Tok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with Slater, 16, who is heard asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan. Bassett, who is clearly emotional after hearing the news, is seen walking up to her son as if she is looking to see where he is reading the news.

The video, which has since been removed, doesn’t show what Bassett’s reaction was when she learned that she was being pranked.

The younger Vance’s prank was part of a viral Tik Tok trend where users lie about celebrity deaths to their parents to see their reaction. That’s a prank that needs to die in 2022. #StupidPrank

On Twitter

In a rare glimpse into the life of Beyoncé, British Vogue served tea with a side of honey in a revealing interview that offered an intimate peek into the entertainment mogul’s private life.

The acclaimed singer chopped it up with Edward Enniful, the editor in chief of the posh publication, about her family life, favorite foods, philanthropy, and of course, fashion. Much to the delight of Yoncé fans, affectionately known as the Beyhive, a surprising revelation in the article proves that the nickname, Queen Bey may be more accurate than previously imagined, as the multi-hyphenated diva told British Vogue that she has actual beehives at her house.