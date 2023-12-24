Our team weighs in as they reflect on 2023, and what’s ahead in 2024.

We’re in this together

By Reshonda Tate

As we approach the end of 2023, I want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey we’ve had together in covering stories that resonate within the Black community. This year has been filled with moments of growth, resilience, and empowerment, and it has been both an honor and a privilege to share these narratives with you.

Throughout the year, we’ve delved into stories that have made a profound impact, stories that have sparked conversations, and stories that have brought about positive change. From highlighting the achievements of Black individuals breaking barriers to addressing important social issues, it has been a fulfilling experience to contribute to the rich tapestry of our narrative.

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that 2024 will bring. I look forward to continuing our journey together and bringing you even more insightful, impactful, and hard-hitting stories. My commitment to shedding light on the diverse experiences, achievements, and challenges within the Black community remains unwavering.

Thank you for your continued support, engagement, and encouragement throughout this year. Your feedback and involvement have been invaluable, and I am genuinely grateful for the community we have built. Let’s embark on the upcoming year with enthusiasm, curiosity, and a shared dedication to telling stories that matter. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year filled with positive stories, meaningful connections, and impactful moments.

Here’s to 2024 and the stories we’ll uncover together!

Happy New Year?!?

By Aswad Walker

My Defender colleagues see me as the crazy old man who’s always ranting about the gloom and doom we’re facing as Blackfolk. And they may be right. Because I can’t, for the life of me, understand why everyone is so calm when the Insurrectionist-in-Chief has a great chance of re-taking the White House where he’s promised to investigate/punish anyone (journalists, elected officials, DAs) who criticizes or disagrees with him. That’s Hitler-level. And his team (see www.Project2025.org) is boldly publicizing their plan to destroy democracy and place all political, economic and punishment power into his little hands (literally the definition of a dictator). Trump’s people even created a cute name for their dastardly ambitions – “Red Caesarism.”

They’re banking on Black people being too apathetic, too jaded, or too ignorant to save democracy like we always do via voting. I know we who civilized the world aren’t too ignorant. But we may be too apathetic or too frustrated to show up and vote like we need to. So, I rant and scream; not because all I see is gloom and doom. Just the opposite. I see our people having the power and potential (the “something inside so strong”) to restore ourselves to our former place of dignity and power in the world, and build the reality we want, need and deserve. We can have a Happy New Year, but it’s gonna be on us to make it happen.

Reflecting on the past, moving to the future

By Laura Onyeneho

Another year has come and gone. That doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on the magic that is indeed Black people and culture!

One of my highlights this year is exploring Black excellence in various fields, including culture, arts, and education. In my opinion, these fields are often undervalued and need platforms like the Defender to highlight the efforts of Black educators and creatives who not only teach the next generation of Black youth but bravely address our history, social issues, and inequities affecting our communities through their work. I want to give a special shout out to all the people who’ve allowed me into their creative spaces and were vulnerable about their challenges and dreams for the future.

2023 revealed that there is still a lot of work that lies ahead. Let’s step into the new year with hope and the knowledge that we will continue to shape a future where Black people thrive together. Here’s to a promising and empowering year ahead!