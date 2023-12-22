Meagan Good criticized for relationship with Jonathan Majors

The courtroom drama surrounding actor Jonathan Majors has sent shockwaves through Black Hollywood, with Meagan Good caught in the crossfire. As Black Twitter engages in a heated discourse, the focus has shifted from Majors’ guilty verdict to his girlfriend Meagan Good’s unwavering support for a man facing domestic abuse allegations. The narrative unfolds as critics question her motives and career repercussions, highlighting the unfair scrutiny placed on Black women who stand by Black men in times of trouble. The backlash raises important conversations about public perception, accountability, and the complexities of relationships in the public eye. It also raises questions about what’s next for Black entertainment, especially with the negative press surrounding the likes of Diddy and Tory Lanes.

Ye’s unfiltered rants in Las Vegas

Kanye West goes on viral antisemitic rant at Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kanye West, known for his unfiltered expression, took to social media again in a rant that left many shaking their heads, including mine. As Ye aired grievances against Jewish people and rich individuals and even drew comparisons to Jesus Christ and Hitler, a couple of questions came to mind: Is this a genuine outburst or a calculated move to fuel anticipation for his upcoming album? While the artist’s struggles with mental health are evident, the recurrent nature of these rants raises concerns about the line between genuine expression and sensationalism. There have been times when, if you dig really deep into his past rants, there are some things that he tries to articulate that make sense. But I’ve been told that if you’re trying to get your point across, it’s the tone and energy of what you say that matters. And that is where Kanye misses the mark! I wish him luck on his album drop this month.

Tabitha Brown’s Emmy-winning journey

Tabitha Brown is officially an Emmy award-winning star after taking home her first Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Host. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Every time I see Tabitha Brown, she always radiates. That same glow could be seen on Emmy’s stage as she gracefully collected her first award this month. Her win reminds me of a verse in the Bible: “Though thy beginning was small, yet thy latter end should greatly increase.” From a struggling actress and Uber driver to winning her first Emmy, Brown’s story is a living testimony that when something is for you, it is really for you. Brown’s win should encourage us to reflect on the importance of nurturing our passions, planting seeds, and taking action. Let her win; encourage you to tap into your gifts and take action NOW!