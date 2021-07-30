‘I choose me’

Can we take a moment and give a shoutout to the Black women who are removing the Superwoman cape, forgoing fame and fortune, and choosing their mental health? For the critics slamming Simone Biles for “letting her country down” as one said, kick rocks…Unless you know what it’s like to have a demanding career in the public eye, where you are expected to perform at the best of your abilities every single day despite facing immeasurable scrutiny; Doing so while facing constant critique and criticism from strangers, all while battling your own stressors or personal demons, you can’t judge Simone. We’re not going to even get into how Olympic judges wanted to change how they judge because youre the GOAT and they think it’s unfair to others that you’re so good. All of that is too much for anyone to carry. So major props to Simone for saying, I’m choosing me and putting my mental health first.

You’re smoking weed, vaping, but worried about what’s in a vaccine???

Here we go again…back to increased threat levels because of the unvaccinated. Trumpsters, I get. Their fearless leader has them bucking the system (they don’t even think about the fact that he was one of the FIRST ones vaccinated, but yeah, let’s make this political.” What I can’t get with are the increasing numbers of young people who are saying they’re not getting vaccinated because they “don’t know what’s in it.” One young man, an avid vaper, said he and his friends didn’t get vaccinated because “nobody knows what’s really in the vaccines.” Mind you, he gave this interview from his hospital bed where he’d just undergone an double lung transplant after catching COVID. But this is one of the big reasons people arent getting vaccinated. Look, if you do drugs, get a measles vaccine, a flu shot, or drink Coke….you need to let the benefits of this vaccine outweigh your worries. The CDC had lifted mask recommendations but now we know that was premature advisement considering the large number of hard-headed Americans who refuse to take the vaccine and those who haven’t gotten around to it yet. I feel like I have to say this every week – this is real, y’all. Get vaccinated TODAY!

Blue lives matter, unless you’re Black

Did you catch the testimony from the four police officers who were on the scene during the terrorist insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6? They delivered emotional testimony about the physical and verbal abuse they endured from the MAGA mob who couldn’t accept that the grand wizard of white supremacy had lost the presidential election. Testimony from Capitol Police Officers Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell—along with two members of D.C.’s police force: Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges— showed the MAGA maniacs who attempted to overthrow the government were anything but peaceful and pleasant. Listening to Dunn was heartwrenching as the terrorists hurled racist and derogatory comments to the men who made an oath to protect and serve. Fanone later shared with CNN vile voicemails he was left by Trump supporters….you know those supporters who proudly proclaim they back the Blue. They need to change their slogan to we back the Blue…unless you voted blue and definitely not if you’re Black!