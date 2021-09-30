Dang, it feels good to be a gansta

That has to be what the Texas GOP sings to themselves every single day because these dudes are gangsta with a Capital G. What do you do when your candidate doesn’t win the presidency? You start dismantling the system from the bottom up to make sure you’re in a position to ensure the next president will be a Republican.

Texas has that game on lock. Despite people of color making up 95 percent of the state’s growth over the last decade, Republicans are moving to diminish their voting power. They redrew the map to benefit their incumbents and disadvantage the Asian, Black and Hispanic Texans who have outpaced white Texans over the last decade. And they’re so bold with it, they’re trying to get rid of Black Congressional districts altogether.

Dems, time is out for that high road. I will forever love our former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama who insisted that we go high when they go low, but sometimes in order to win the game, you have to play dirty if the other side is wallowing in mud. It would be wonderful if we could continue to take the high road on everything. But as I’ve said before….Dems playing a nice little game of checkers. The GOP is playing chess. It’s time to get gangsta.

Kareem shoots straight

Can we take a moment to give a major shoutout to basketball legend Kareem Abdul Jabaar?

The NBA legend says the league should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.

What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?” Kareem told Rolling Stone.

Former NBA basketball player Kareem Abdul Jabbar, left, is presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Where’s the lie? Emergency rooms across the country are overflowing with unvaccinated people, many of whom start begging for the vaccine on their death bed. President Joe Biden also claimed that unvaccinated Americans are hindering economic growth, costing our country jobs, and putting an unnecessary strain on our healthcare system.

What’s sad about this is NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac are feeding into the COVID misinformation campaign and not only buying the inaccuracy, but spreading it as well.

This is going to be interesting. And the season hasn’t even started yet.

Are we still listening to R. Kelly’s music, or nah?

It didn’t take a jury long to find R. Kelly guilty on all nine counts in Brooklyn federal court—including racketeering and sex trafficking in violation of the Mann Act. R. Kelly’s sentence is still pending and is scheduled to be delivered on May 4, 2022, but the racketeering charge alone could hold up to a 20-year sentence.

R Kelly, who is currently on trial in New York, is also facing charges in Illinois – here the singer is pictured in court in Chicago in June 2019. Pic: AP

“Kelly ‘believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted,’” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said in federal court. “He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal. A predator.”

Shihata added that Kelly’s accusers “aren’t groupies or gold diggers. They’re human beings.”

This is the first trial following the advent of Me Too, and the first of this scale in which Black women, as well as several Black men—most of them underaged during their alleged interactions with Kelly—have been centered as alleged victims.

Despite decades of allegations and over 40 witnesses for the prosecution in this trial, R. Kelly was reportedly “shocked” by the verdict. He still faces trials in Illinois and Minnesota.

Nigerian Parade

Houston has an amazing and thriving Nigerian community. The city of Houston is gearing up for the fifth annual Nigerian Cultural Parade and Festival taking place in downtown Houston on Saturday, Oct. 2nd to commemorate 61 years of Nigerian independence.

Houston is home to one of the largest Nigerian population in the United States and the diverse culture, language, cuisine, fashion, arts, entertainment, and history of Nigeria will be on full display. Read all about it at DefenderNetwork.com