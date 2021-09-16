Anti-vaxxers dying

Another right-wing radio host has died of COVID-19. Denver-based pastor and talk show host Bob Enyart was vocal about his disdain for masks and the vaccine. In fact, last year Enyart won a lawsuit he filed against Colorado over mask mandates and capacity limits in churches. He posted on his website that he and his wife had “sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested the products on the cells of aborted babies.” Well not only was his information wrong, but he won’t be able to celebrate his victory because he recently died of COVID-19.

Enyart joins a growing number of anti-vax, right-wing talk radio hosts to die from COVID, including Marc Bernier, who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” before he died Aug. 20; Phil Valentine, who died Aug. 21; Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr., who died Aug. 15 after calling the vaccine “government control;” and Dick Farrel, an avid Trump supporter who changed his mind about the vaccine after he fell sick from the virus, but it was too late. Like-minded individuals are also falling victim to the pandemic because they refuse to get vaccinated.

COVID misinformation

The COVID-19 misinformation storm is showing no signs of stopping. Especially when you have celebrities spreading it. Case in point, Nicki Minaj. The rapper refused to go to this year’s Met Gala because proof of vaccination was required.

I almost hate repeating Nicki’s tweet, but she tweeted that she was unvaccinated and “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.”

Deep, long, drawn-out sigh.

I ain’t calling her cousin a liar….but maybe there’s more to that story. To be clear, the idea that coronavirus vaccines cause impotence is a scientifically baseless claim that doctors work tirelessly to dispute.

After backlash, Minaj went on to say she’s “sure” she will get vaccinated to perform on tour, so she’s not the best face of the anti-vaccination movement. But her words opened the door to opportunists who are, and they leaped at the chance to tie one of the world’s most popular entertainers to their movement.

With more than 80 million Americans who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Nicki’s stance to her platform of 22 million folks is dangerous. Many of these individuals have heard disinformation about the vaccine and are understandably scared as a result. It is extremely harmful to them to have influential figures perpetuating misinformation. In times of crisis, we need for everyone to be singing from the same songbook of science and evidence.

Bottom line, y’all, don’t take life-threatening medical advice from celebs.

Don’t @ me….

Texas is the third-least vaccinated state. As a journalist, I cover tragic stories daily about COVID deaths, many of which could be prevented with the vaccine. Yes, I’m vocal about it, but because I choose to get vaccinated does not make me “a sheep,” so save the energy of inboxing me that foolishness. Because I choose to promote research from ACCREDITED DOCTORS does not make me “blind.”

Yes, I know you can still die with the vaccine. I also know you can still die in a car crash with your seat belt on. But guess what, the seat belt increases your chance of surviving a car crash. The vaccine is a seat belt. Yes, I know that 10 years from now, they might discover some longterm effects from the vaccine. Just like they may discover my iPhone has damaged my brain cells, or whatever was in my McRib was bad for me. I’m just trying to survive the pandemic with the best scientific-researched information currently available so I can make it to 10 years from now.

And yes, I know there are some people who aren’t vaccinated for health reasons. I try to reach those who get their info while sitting on the toilet looking at a conspiracy video from someone who got their degree at Devry. Ultimately, It’s your choice and I hope if you do get COVID, you have no issues, or your herbs and vitamins work. And I will even pray that you aren’t among the 98% of unvaccinated in the ICU saying “I should have….” If I’m among the 2% of the vaccinated laying next to you in the ICU, at least when I Facetime my family goodbye, I can tell them I did everything I could to protect myself. For that reason, I’ll continue promoting the vaccine….