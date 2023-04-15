We’re not worried about Freaknik, but Kappa Beach party is another story

Several Generation Xers have been freaking out about the upcoming documentary, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” from executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on Hulu. But in this area, we are much more concerned that video evidence of the Kappa Beach Party in Galveston could one day come to light!

Look, us ’90s babies like the fact that there was little video evidence of our, I mean their shenanigans down on the Seawall. Yeah, we had those disposable cameras and a few folks had the $1,000, 30-pound camcorders. But for the most part, we/they were able to drop it like it was hot, without worry. But now that they’re digging through the archives for Freaknik videos, it’s just a matter of time before they do the same for the coveted Beach Party. The good news though, many of us/y’all have gained 50+ pounds, so you can tell Junior that is NOT you on the bed of the pickup shaking what your mama gave you. Deny. Deny. Deny!

Not your mama’s Democrat

It’s no secret that Democrats often take the high road in political battles, but the times are a’changing. Exhibit A, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He has sued Rep. Jim Jordan over what he calls a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump. Bragg is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee’s Republican chair, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg’s handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president. Bragg’s lawsuit, a forceful escalation after weeks of sparring with Jordan and other Republican lawmakers in letters and media statements, seeks to end what it says is a “constitutionally destructive fishing expedition” that threatens the sovereignty and integrity of a state-level prosecution. Bragg basically said, “See what you not gon’ do is sully my name …” We’ll be watching this case as it heads to court.

Defender team

If I may take a moment to shout-out the most amazing team on the planet. You read the DefenderNetwork without fully understanding the hard-working team that works tirelessly to bring you news that educates, informs and entertains. From our talented journalists to our savvy social media team to our dynamic sales and distribution departments, I am proud to work for this organization since I was covering the Kappa Beach Party back in the 90s. (Yes, covering, not attending. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it). Of course, we’re led by our phenomenal publisher, Sonny Messiah Jiles. Normally, I’m using this space to tout an upcoming story or weigh in on a topic. But I need to give them their flowers now!