I don’t know how many of you are watching national political news, but if you aren’t, you better start getting familiar. Presidential election campaigns are still going strong and the national debates are getting quite pathetic.

But one voice has shaken things up (and I’m not talking about Trump), and not for the right reasons. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been making headlines, not only for her controversial views on racism in America but also for her stance on retirement age.

During a recent CNN townhall, Haley boldly claimed that the United States “has never been a racist country.” This audacious assertion raised eyebrows, considering the undeniable presence of slavery embedded in the nation’s history, enshrined in its very Constitution. When pressed to clarify, Haley defended her viewpoint, expressing her belief in the Founding Fathers’ good intentions and asserting that the country has continually improved since its inception.

However, Haley’s attempts to distance America from its deeply rooted issues were met with skepticism. Her campaign spokesperson, deflecting blame onto the “liberal media,” insisted that America has always had racism but has never been a racist country. This little dance around the undeniable reality of systemic racism sets a disturbing trend in modern political conversation.

What adds a layer of irony to Haley’s narrative is her identification as a “brown skin girl,” proudly highlighting her heritage as the daughter of Sikh Indian immigrants. While she claims to embody the American dream, her ability to pass as white brings forth questions about the ease of her achievements compared to non-white-passing people. The reluctance to acknowledge racism as a foundational issue only perpetuates a cycle of denial that impedes meaningful progress.

As a woman, I’m not knocking her accomplishments, but her stance was completely tone-deaf. Tone deaf, just like her comments on retirement.

Haley advocated for raising the retirement age, particularly for younger individuals entering the system. Citing increased life expectancy, she argued that adjusting the retirement age is necessary to ensure the sustainability of “entitlement” programs like Social Security and Medicare. However, she stopped short of specifying the “right age,” insisting only that “65 is way too low.”

This raises concerns about the future of retirement benefits, especially for those who may find themselves working well beyond the traditional retirement age. The current established age to receive full retirement benefits for anyone born after 1960 is 67, not 65, as Haley previously suggested.

Basically, you’re saying that we should work like slaves until we’re well over 65, only to find out that we might not get our benefits anyway? Listen!! If you all thought the government is here to save you, think again. We have to look out for ourselves because as long as you have people like this running for office, there is a high chance that we’re going to be in a “shit hole” or whatever Trump said.