Stacey Abram’s race to become Georgia’s first Black governor

If you aren’t paying attention to what’s happening in the Black political arena, I think you should and that includes Stacey Abrams and her campaign for governor in Georgia. This is her second shot at running since her first campaign in 2018, only this time it’s different. She is coming with full energy. She became a leading voting rights advocate and laid the foundation for President Biden to be the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in almost 30 years. If elected, she would be the first Black woman to lead the state. Democrats aren’t doing the best with approval ratings right now, but it’s up to Abrams to tap into the same energy that launched her into national prominence four years ago. Is Georgia ready?

Stacey Abrams speaks during a church service in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A political organization led by the Democratic titan is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday, Oct. 27 told The Associated Press that it is donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Primary election and the Black vote

Primary elections are just as important as general elections but are often overlooked. Seats up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Because voter turnout is low, that means fewer people are making these decisions. You’ll be able to shape your party’s national platform. We can’t excuse the fact that voter suppression and the systemic discrimination toward minority communities make it difficult to vote. That should give everyone a good reason to be active participants in all aspects of the voting process. Some Black folk continue to sleep on the power that we have. We are indispensable to any other Democrat who wants to win the presidency. It’s time we start acting like it.

Suspect in on-stage attack of Dave Chappelle says show was ‘trigger’

Just when you thought things died down after the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the 94th Oscars ceremony in March, the slap heard across the world has turned into a domino effect. Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man by the name of Isaiah Lee charged Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He said the reason behind the attack was because he found the show’s content “triggering.” He told the New York Post that he was bisexual and has experienced homelessness and wanted Chappelle to be more sensitive. This isn’t Chappelle’s first time taking jabs at the LGBTQ+ community. And as much as his critics have fought to mute him, Chappelle continues to stay authentic with his comedic content. At this point, it’s like telling a child not to touch a hot stove and they touch it anyway when they know they will get burned. Why attend a comedy show knowing the comedian’s signature style of jokes and get offended? If it bothers me that much, I won’t support or attend. Lee pleads not guilty to four misdemeanor charges. If convicted he could face up to 1 ½ years in jail and a $4,000 fine.