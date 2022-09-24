All hail Queen Viola Davis and her outstanding performance in the highly anticipated movie, “The Woman King.” In case you all missed it, The Defender hosted a premiere for the movie’s recent debut [visit the Defender website for the recap], and guests gave nothing but positive reviews. The opening weekend results speak for themselves. “The Women King” claimed the domestic box office crown with a solid $19 million on opening weekend. I watched a few interviews with Davis, talking about the importance of showing how Black women can lead at the box offices. I’ve grown tired of Black-led movies being seen as just “a moment” or a trending topic when it’s so much more than that.

If people choose not to watch this film, you are sending a clear message to Hollywood that Black women can’t lead the box office internationally. I can’t imagine the immense pressure and emotion around the overall reviews of “The Woman King.” If you ever read this, Queen Davis, please put on your crown and walk that red carpet with pride because I smell an Oscar coming!

Can Prince Harry and Meghan catch a break?

After all that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through with the royal family drama, why can’t the world put things to rest? The duke and duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020 before moving to the U.S, but returned home to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II while the family prepared for her burial service. Not only does Meghan experience what it means to be treated like a Black woman being married into this family, but she is also constantly attacked by British tabloids for little things like breathing the wrong way [sarcastically speaking]. In a bonus footage of an Oprah interview, Harry admitted that racism was a “large part” of why they left the UK. Now that they came back for the ceremony, royal fans are hoping for King Charles III to consider letting Harry and Meghan return to the firm. Let the young couple live!

GOP: Student debt cancellation will hurt military recruitment

Military recruitment has been at an all-time low in the U.S. The fiscal year is almost up, and the Army has recruited about half the number of soldiers it set as its yearly goal. With the shrinking number of recruits, international security is a major concern. In an NBC News survey, young Americans said their concerns included emotional or psychological problems. Experts said middle-class parents are encouraging kids to go to college. The Army attracts recruits with the promise of free college, and Republicans say President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness decision will also put a wedge in recruitment efforts. The GOP is concerned about not being able to recruit poor young people of color, and many of them don’t enlist because they can’t afford an education.