ORS™ creates new relief initiative for Black hairstylists

The COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic has caused many Americans to lose employment with a record-high number of unemployment claims that have brought the economy to a halt. One of the hardest groups hit has been workers without traditional jobs who are self-employed and cannot claim unemployment like hair salon professionals and independent hairstylists. Now, major beauty brand, ORS Haircare, is stepping up to take care of beauty professionals impacted by the viral outbreak.

Chicago-based haircare company, ORS™ Haircare , has launched ORS Cares , a multi-tiered support initiative to help Black hairstylists and salon owners around the country who are experiencing economic hardships due to the public health crisis. The initiative includes a $100,000 investment to be distributed into grants.

“For more than two decades now in the business of beauty, ORS™Haircare has honored and respected the unique struggle of Black hairstylists and salon professionals—and they’re in our thoughts especially at this challenging time,” the company said in a press statement.

“But beyond merely the struggle of being independent businesspersons, giving back is also who we are as a company. It’s what we stand for, and in extraordinary times like these the onus is on all of us to invest in each other and lift each other up, and that’s what ORS™Cares is really all about. If we don’t do it, then people get left behind.”

-Black Enterprise