Partners in Primary Care expanding throughout Houston, hiring locally

More seniors in and around Houston will have access to personalized, senior-focused primary health care when Partners in Primary Care adds 10 new medical centers in the metro area over the next year.

Partners in Primary Care is a leading and one of the fastest growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. The company delivers care to 35,000 Medicare Advantage patients from many different Medicare health plans.

Like its existing senior-focused medical centers in Baytown, Downtown East, Gulfgate, Jacinto City and Pasadena, the new Partners in Primary Care centers will be staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population.

“Seniors in Houston have welcomed us with open arms, and we’re so excited to significantly expand our presence here and the number of patients we’ll be able to serve,” said Jay Obendorfer, Texas and Louisiana Market President, Partners in Primary Care. “There is a genuine appreciation for our comprehensive, personalized health care model, which includes helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs.”

To staff the new centers, Partners in Primary Care is planning to hire roughly 80 clinicians and employees.

Positions available include:

Administrators

Behavioral health specialists

Center administrators

Clinical pharmacists

Community engagement representatives

Nurse practitioners

Primary care physicians

Social workers

Care teams include:

A pharmacist who is embedded in the care model as part of the care team, consulting with patients and physicians to drive optimal drug therapy and support quality of care initiatives.

Registered nurses who serve as care coaches to help patients navigate their chronic disease care plans.

Social workers who consult on social services and other behavioral health needs.

Referral specialists who help schedule specialists visits and assist with record transfers.

A community center that offers free health and fitness programming, games and wellness activities that are open to anyone in the community with a goal to help seniors stay active and form social circles.

Partnerships with the local community-based organizations such as food banks,

churches, and community organizations to support the social and well-being needs of

patients.

“Partners in Primary Care allows me to establish strong relationships with my patients and gives me the time to educate them about their conditions,” said Aracely Vasquez, MD, a physician at the Gulfgate Partners in Primary Care center in Houston. “This allows me to truly make a difference in their health and wellness.”

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit

PartnersinPrimaryCare.com/Careers. Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.