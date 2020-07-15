Popular Houston Public Library ‘to go’ service offered at 16 locations

Today, Houston Public Library announced more neighborhood libraries will participate in the popular “HPL TO GO” services. HPL TO GO is a contactless curbside service offering pickup of materials at 16 locations! To utilize the service, customers can schedule their pickup time and preferred location.

Customers can place their materials on hold at www.houstonlibrary.org or by calling 832-393-1313. They will then receive notification by phone or email when materials are ready. Once customer arrives at the curbside library, they can simply call and an HPL staff member will deliver the materials and place items directly in the trunk of the car or through a passenger window.

HPL is making the safety and well-being of customers and employees a priority while offering this service. To maintain social distancing and to enhance safety, HPL staff will always wear protective masks and gloves. Also, all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available for additional checkout.

No car, no problem. Customers that have been notified and are walking or riding a bike can also pick up reserved materials. They can simply call their curbside library upon arrival and an employee will deliver the requested materials.

HPL TO GO – The safety of our community is our top priority. Curbside operations will be scaled to the following locations until further notice:

Bracewell Neighborhood Library

9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075, 832-393-2580

Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont, 77092, 832-393-1740

Heights Neighborhood Library

1302 Heights Blvd., 77008, 832-393-1810

Henington-Alief Regional Library

7979 South Kirkwood Rd., 77072, 832-393-1820

Hillendahl Neighborhood Library

2436 Gessner Rd., 77080, 832-393-1940

Jungman Neighborhood Library

5830 Westheimer Rd., 77057, 832-393-1860

Looscan Neighborhood Library

2510 Willowick, 77027, 832-393-1900

McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link, 77025, 832-393-2630

Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place, 77017, 832-393-1970

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

3223 Wilcrest, 77042, 832-393-2011

Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead Rd., 77016, 832-393-2030

Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library

8501 West Montgomery, 77088, 832-393-1700

Stanaker Neighborhood Library

611 S-Sgt. Macario Garcia, 77011, 832-393-2080

Tuttle Neighborhood Library

702 Kress, 77020, 832-393-2100

Young Neighborhood Library

5107 Griggs Rd., 77021, 832-393-2140

Hours of service at each library location will be:

Monday, 12 PM – 7 PM | Wednesday, 9 AM – 4 PM

Friday, 9 AM – 4 PM | Saturday, 10 AM – 4 PM

BookLink, Located Downtown in One Allen Center

Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM (no appointment necessary)

This BookLink serves as a pickup location for materials requested from the Central Library collection.

As a precautionary measure, curbside operations will be suspended at the following locations until further notice :

Johnson Neighborhood Library

Moody Neighborhood Library

Smith Neighborhood Library

Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

Walter Neighborhood Library

Other recently added HPL services include the reopening of its Book Drops, and while HPL neighborhood libraries remain closed, Houstonians can continue enjoying their library in the comfort of their homes. HPL has added a robust collection of online resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for kids, teens, and adults. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org to find virtual programs, and digital resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming music and videos, online learning, online tutoring, and more.