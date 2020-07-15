Popular Houston Public Library ‘to go’ service offered at 16 locations

Today, Houston Public Library announced more neighborhood libraries will participate in the popular “HPL TO GO” services. HPL TO GO is a contactless curbside service offering pickup of materials at 16 locations! To utilize the service, customers can schedule their pickup time and preferred location.
Customers can place their materials on hold at www.houstonlibrary.org or by calling 832-393-1313. They will then receive notification by phone or email when materials are ready. Once customer arrives at the curbside library, they can simply call and an HPL staff member will deliver the materials and place items directly in the trunk of the car or through a passenger window.
HPL is making the safety and well-being of customers and employees a priority while offering this service. To maintain social distancing and to enhance safety, HPL staff will always wear protective masks and gloves. Also, all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available for additional checkout.
No car, no problem. Customers that have been notified and are walking or riding a bike can also pick up reserved materials. They can simply call their curbside library upon arrival and an employee will deliver the requested materials.
HPL TO GO – The safety of our community is our top priority. Curbside operations will be scaled to the following locations until further notice:
Bracewell Neighborhood Library
9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075, 832-393-2580
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont, 77092, 832-393-1740
Heights Neighborhood Library
1302 Heights Blvd., 77008, 832-393-1810
Henington-Alief Regional Library
7979 South Kirkwood Rd., 77072, 832-393-1820
Hillendahl Neighborhood Library
2436 Gessner Rd., 77080, 832-393-1940
Jungman Neighborhood Library
5830 Westheimer Rd., 77057, 832-393-1860
Looscan Neighborhood Library
2510 Willowick, 77027, 832-393-1900
McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link, 77025, 832-393-2630
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place, 77017, 832-393-1970
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library
3223 Wilcrest, 77042, 832-393-2011
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd., 77016, 832-393-2030
Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library
8501 West Montgomery, 77088, 832-393-1700
Stanaker Neighborhood Library
611 S-Sgt. Macario Garcia, 77011, 832-393-2080
Tuttle Neighborhood Library
702 Kress, 77020, 832-393-2100
Young Neighborhood Library
5107 Griggs Rd., 77021, 832-393-2140
Hours of service at each library location will be:
Monday, 12 PM – 7 PM | Wednesday, 9 AM – 4 PM
Friday, 9 AM – 4 PM | Saturday, 10 AM – 4 PM
BookLink, Located Downtown in One Allen Center
Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM (no appointment necessary)
This BookLink serves as a pickup location for materials requested from the Central Library collection.
As a precautionary measure, curbside operations will be suspended at the following locations until further notice:
- Johnson Neighborhood Library
- Moody Neighborhood Library
- Smith Neighborhood Library
- Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
- Walter Neighborhood Library
Other recently added HPL services include the reopening of its Book Drops, and while HPL neighborhood libraries remain closed, Houstonians can continue enjoying their library in the comfort of their homes. HPL has added a robust collection of online resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for kids, teens, and adults. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org