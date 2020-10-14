Protect your privacy with document shredding at Frost Bank

Whether you bank with Frost, Frost invites Houston-area residents to come to Frost to have sensitive documents shredded, with service provided by Shred-It. Frost will also make treats available to participants.

These are drive-up events. To maintain a contactless interaction, attendees will be asked to remain in their cars while an attendant retrieves their documents from the car.

The event is a tradition at Frost, which shares its customers’ concern for privacy and secure information.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14

WHERE: Braeswood Financial Center

8502 S. Main St.

Houston, Texas 77025

WHEN: 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Springwoods Village Financial Center

2120 Spring Stuebner

Spring, TX 77389

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Humble Financial Center

19661 Highway 59 North

Humble, Texas 77338

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Clear Creek Financial Center

201 S. Egret Bay Blvd.

League City, Texas 77573

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Vintage Financial Center

10420 Louetta Road

Houston, Texas 77070

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Third Ward Financial Center

3432 Scott St.

Houston, TX 77004

WHEN: 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Blackhorse Financial Center

13201 Fry Road

Cypress, TX 77433

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Spring Branch Financial Center

8360 Long Point Road

Houston, Texas 77055

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Conroe Financial Center

2200 N. Frazier St.

Conroe, Texas 77303

These events are free and open to the public.

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $39.4 billion in assets at June 30, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.