Rep. Jackson Lee announces free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing

Free coronavirus testing will be available starting Thursday morning for anyone who has symptoms.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said free testing will begin Thursday, March 19. As testing begins, Lee is expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. urging residents to take advantage of the free testing.

The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell, on the following days and times:

Thursday, March 19: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday, March 20: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

“We’re looking forward to this being a smooth process, where it will be drive-thru,” Lee said. “Very orderly process of assessing the individual and onto a process and finally testing. They’ve indicated that they can have the test back in under 24 hours.”

Next week, testing will continue from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

President Trump signed a Congressional bill on Wednesday that allows people with symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested for free.