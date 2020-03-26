Rep. Jackson Lee: ‘Despite national shortages COVID-19 testing continues’

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee released the following statement regarding continued COVID-19 testing at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) testing site and during the deadliest day since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the United States with more than 200 deaths – a new high for fatalities recorded in a single day:

“While the news of an impending shortage of COVID-19 tests is unfortunate, I am grateful to the United Memorial Medical Center team for their diligent dedication to ensuring Houstonians continue to have access to no-cost COVID-19 testing.

“The UMMC COVID-19 testing site has administered more than 1500 COVID -19 tests, and as of Monday, identified 40 individuals that tested positive (18 men and 22 women). The appropriate health authorities have been notified, and the patients have been contacted with their results and reminded of the importance of self-quarantine, and to contact their primary healthcare providers. Of the more than 1500 COVID-19 tests, many are still undergoing microbiological testing. The UMMC team continues to provide preliminary numbers and cannot make any determinations about the infection rate until they have a final count of all tests administered.

“Despite national shortages as reported, the United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in my district remains active, and testing will continue as scheduled. Monday-Thursday 8 am – 8 pm, Friday 8 am -6 pm,” stated Congresswoman Jackson Lee.

Currently there are more than 59,500 COVID-19 cases across every state including Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories and 804 Americans have died due to this pandemic. The City of Houston and Harris County have issued a ‘Stay at Home, Work Safe’ mandate that requires individuals to remain at home or a place of residence with exemptions for essential work and activities in an effort to blunt the progression of this virus.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee further stated, “we must remain steadfast in our efforts to fight this devastating pandemic plaguing the nation. If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested. The UMMC testing site is located at 510 West Tidwell Road, Houston, Texas. Please continue adhering to the mandates to stay home as much as you can. Remember to wash your hands regularly for a minimum of 20 seconds. Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and maintain at least six feet of separation from people if you must leave your house. Additionally, the Coronavirus Economic Stimulus Package in the Senate is far better than the original version and I look forward to getting the needed resources on the ground immediately. I will be carefully reviewing the text of this legislation and conferring with Speaker Pelosi and other House leaders as we determine the next steps in fighting this pandemic.”