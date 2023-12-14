Amanda Edwards

Sheila Jackson Lee’s bid to reclaim her position representing the 18th Congressional District for Texas has set the stage for a rare Democratic showdown against former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards. As both candidates gear up for the March primaries, political experts anticipate a strategic battle.

After losing the race for Houston mayor, Jackson Lee filed paperwork shortly before the deadline to enter the 2024 Texas race to retain her seat. Jackson-Lee, 73, came up short with 34% of the votes to Texas State Senator John Whitmire’s 65% during the Dec. 9 runoff election. Jackson Lee says she is ready to continue the congressional work she has done for the past 30 years.

“I am pleased to announce my decision to seek reelection for the 18th Congressional District in Houston,” Jackson Lee said in a statement. “Reflecting on the impactful strides we’ve made together, I am compelled by the numerous opportunities still ahead to enhance the lives of my constituents.”

Known as one of Houston’s most prominent representatives, Jackson Lee faces an unexpected challenge in a district historically unchallenged in Democratic primaries. Jackson-Lee said that she plans to address improving education for students, creating more affordable housing, improving the quality of life for seniors, protecting reproductive rights, and more.

The fight ahead

Jackson Lee has been one of Houston’s most high-profile representatives for several decades and typically has not had serious primary challengers. In the past, Jackson Lee has dominated the Democratic primaries, a race many residents in the 18th Congressional District don’t turn out to vote. District 18 has between 700,000–800,000 residents and only about 258,000 registered voters. Of those registered, only a few people turnout at the polls. Dr. Michael O. Adams, a political science professor at Texas Southern University, said Jackson Lee’s big loss in the Mayor’s race could influence some local voters in the March primary, but she could still do well.

“With the mayoral showing, there are questions about whether or not there may be time for a change and that’s what the message I’ve seen already is coming from the Amanda Edwards camp,” said Adams. “However, I think if there’s a low turnout, this may even favor Sheila Jackson Lee if she’s able to get her people out.”

“If you look at the primaries that Sheila Jackson Lee has been in, in the past, you got around 60,000 people who participated, and out of that, she won 70%,” Adams added. “With Amanda Edwards coming in, this race will prove to be competitive.”

Amanda vows to fight

Amanda Edwards, who withdrew from the quest to be Houston’s next mayor to pursue the congressional seat after Jackson Lee entered the race, stressed the district’s readiness for progress. Edwards’ entry into the race adds a new dimension, with an appeal to younger demographics as advocates for change within District 18.

“I entered this race with the belief that it is now time for the 18th Congressional District to be represented by someone who can both bring a fresh, innovative approach to solving our lingering challenges. This seat doesn’t belong to any particular person, this seat belongs to the people of the 18th congressional district,” said Edwards. “And I hope that they remember that as we are in this contest for who will be the next Congresswoman for the district. There is a high level of energy around this notion that we can reimagine what’s possible for the district and at the same time, have an innovative approach.”

What it takes

Adams says in addition to name recognition, Jackson Lee has a solid support base, particularly among Black women. Adams said Edwards needs to target younger voters in the primary race, which includes Gen Z, Gen X, and Millennials.

“If Amanda Edwards, through her messaging – whether that’s advertisement and work in the district – can grow her voters, in terms of the appeal to her messages, I think this will bring more people out other than the traditional base that Sheila Jackson Lee has.”

Edwards has already raised over $1 million. Jackson-Lee struggled to raise money in the mayor’s race that ended in last weekend’s 30-point runoff loss. Jackson Lee entered the mayor’s race with about a $200,000 deficit, Adams said, putting Jackson Lee at a disadvantage.

Jackson-Lee and Edwards remain the sole Democratic primary candidates. Former candidate and University of Houston student Isaiah Martin suspended his campaign, pledging support for Jackson-Lee.

The primaries are scheduled for March 5, 2024, with the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.