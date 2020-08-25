Study: $100M lost to stimulus check, COVID-19 fraud; Black Americans most vulnerable

As a demographic group, African Americans face a greater risk of being victims of fraud than the nation’s overall population.

That eye-popping statistic is part of a report that revealed African Americans and Latinos under-report scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) even though they are the hardest hit consumers when it comes to experiencing fraud. The scams often focus on an individual’s income and debt as well as prey on a person’s needs for financial stability.

While the FTC report was done in 2016, African Americans may do very well to protect themselves and pay attention to it today. That is because Americans this year have lost more than $100 million to stimulus check and COVID-19 fraud, according to a new study by The Ascent. Though reports of fraud have trended down since May, they could rise again if another round of stimulus checks is approved.

And now with the federal government considering another relief package with potentially billions of more dollars being issued in stimulus payments, scammers will pursue ways to cash in. That could be bad news for Black Americans who don’t take steps quickly to identify and avoid any new such scams on the horizon.

The Ascent analyzed data from the FTC to spot where consumers are most at risk of stimulus check and COVID-19 fraud occurring. A Motley Fool firm, The Ascent reviews financial products like credit cards, savings accounts, mortgages, and other items to help people make informed decisions on money matters.

Here are some key findings from its fresh report:

Consumers reported 9,677 cases of fraud were contacted by phone. That’s more than any other contact method. But fraud via email resulted in the most losses, almost $18 million.

People between the ages of 30 and 39 had the highest number of fraud reports, but only the fourth-highest dollar losses. Those 40 to 49 had the largest losses, over $12 million.

Individuals in 15 states, along with Puerto Rico, had median fraud losses of at least $300. That’s at least a full quarter of their $1,200 stimulus checks–if they got one.

Californians lost the most due to fraud ($15.63 million) by a wide margin, with losses that are more than double that of second-place New York.

Credit cards were the most common payment method used by victims of COVID-19 scams, yet wire transfers posted the largest losses ($24.64 million), possibly because there are far fewer consumer protections.