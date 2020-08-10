Survey: College students have big concerns about careers amid COVID-19

An overwhelming 71% of students are concerned that COVID-19 will hurt their ability to begin their careers after college, a new survey by Real Estate Watch reveals.

While job availability has risen since April, the unemployment rate is still above 11% versus 3.5% in February. Due to closures from the pandemic, students are concerned about the lack of access to resume-building activities like internships (44%), networking events (41%), and relevant job opportunities (38%).

Kristen Herhold, PR editor at Clever Real Estate, a sister website to Real Estate Watch, says students fear that if they only have education on their resume and not relevant job or internship experience, they will not be able to find a job after college.

“On top of that, many networking events have been cancelled when large gatherings were restricted, so students worry they missed out on networking opportunities with potential employers,” she explains.

The findings are a big deal in the business world, she adds, because companies might have to provide more training for entry-level hires than before. Observers say that not only is that potentially an additional expense for companies, but it occurs at a time when finding qualified workers is already among the biggest operating challenges for many U.S. businesses.

Real Estate Watch surveyed 1,000 undergraduate American students enrolled in college courses during the spring/summer 2020 semesters and who have enrolled for the fall 2020 semester. Some 123 of the respondents, or 12.3%, were Black.

The survey also showed students are struggling to keep jobs that sustain them during the school year: A robust one in four students lost their part-time job, and one in five lost their full-time job because of COVID.