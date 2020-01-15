Taraji P. Henson to release a hair care line

Taraji P. Henson is kicking off 2020 with a bounty of hair care products that aim to transform your scalp for the better. The famed actress announced the formation of TPH by Taraji that features products aimed at maintaining the health of natural hair, beginning at the roots.

“I realized a lot of women were putting weaves in their hair totally neglecting their hair,” she said. “And I know the weave is fabulous, but you have to take care of that hair underneath. And that’s what TPH by Taraji will give you: the most amazing, refreshing experience. This line is perfect for taking care of your natural hair.”

The venture arrives weeks after the Hidden Figures actress described her journey into mental wellness by establishing the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her father. ”We’re walking around broken, wounded and hurt, and we don’t think it’s OK to talk about it,” she said via Variety. “We don’t talk about it at home. It’s shunned. It’s something that makes you look weak. We’re told to pray it away. Everyone was always asking me, ‘Do you have a charity?’ Well, dammit, this is going to be my calling, because I’m sick of this. People are killing themselves. People are numbing out on drugs. Not everything is fixed with a pill.”