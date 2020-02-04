Three key takeaways from Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’

Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic death inspired an outpour of motivating stories about the man he was on and off the court. He is being remembered as a man who gave played wholeheartedly by embracing what he coined “Mamba Mentality.”

Kobe changed the game of basketball by creating a mantra that lived up to his standard for greatness and work ethic. His “Mamba Mentality” made him one of the greatest players in the game of basketball, and it made him an even greater man behind the scenes.

In these days following his devastating death, much has been said to support and oppose his greatness. No matter which side you choose, in regards to his nuanced legacy, his talent is undeniable. It elevated him.

During an interview with Amazon Book Review, Kobe said,

“Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most,” and that Mamba mentality is “the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. While most see Mamba mentality as something specifically for athletes, the truth is we all can win in the game of life by adopting the Mamba mentality. Below you will find three components of this mantra that are guaranteed to evoke positive results.

1. Hard Work

Hard work will always produce great results over time. Kobe believed that, “hard work outweighs talent.” There is no denying the fact that in life you will encounter individuals whose gifts in certain areas exceed yours. However, hard work can intensify how your gifts are received because your performance will speak for you.