First-time voters will have to register before the end of the day on Tuesday, October 10 if they plan to vote in the election on November 7.

Texas law requires eligible unregistered voters to register by the 30th day before the election they want to vote in. Voter Registrar Laura Aranda-Smith suggested residents go to an actual post office when they drop off their voter registration applications.

“This is something we routinely tell people. Sometimes if you put it in a mailbox, you don’t know when the mail is actually going to be picked up and what date they’re gonna stamp on that envelope,” Aranda-Smith said.

She said applications can also be dropped off at any of the tax office locations in Harris County:

1001 Preston, Houston, TX 77002 – Harris County Administration Building

6000 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, TX 77081 – Bellaire

16715 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084 – Clay Road

14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049 – Jim Fonteno

101 S. Richey, Suite E, Pasadena, TX 77506 – John Phelps

7300 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77091 – Mickey Leland

5300 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX 77021 – Palm Center

1001 SGT. Macario Garcia, Houston, TX 77011 – Raul C. Martinez

1721 Pech Rd., Houston, TX 77055 – Spring Branch

This deadline also applies to those who are already registered but have to make corrections or updates to voter registration records. Harris County’s Tax office said if a person has married, divorced, or changed their address or legal name recently, their voter information needs to be updated.

Aranda-Smith said updating this information will ensure the voter has the right ballot.

“For instance, we have a lot of council members’ seats that are up during this election and we want to make sure you are voting in the correct district,” she said.

Online voter registration is not currently available in Texas, but those who are already registered can update their information online. Applications for new voters can be found on the Harris County Tax office website or at various government offices, like public libraries, post offices, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.