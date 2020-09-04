Travis Scott, McDonalds announce ‘Travis Scott Meal’

Travis Scott has teamed with McDonald’s on a new partnership with his Cactus Jack music label.

The fast-food giant is adding the hip-hop star’s favorite meal to the menu starting Sept. 8 — a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ Sauce, and a Sprite — for $6. It will be available through October 4.

The rapper is the first celebrity McDonald’s has put on its menu since NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1992. Scott’s label even designed custom T-shirts for employees to wear during the promotion.

“His ability to kind of see where culture is going and have a hand in where culture is going is really unique,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in an interview with the IBI Times on Friday. “Then you couple that with his huge followership and his fans, social-media footprint, and … 3 billion streams. He just has an incredible audience.”

The company said Scott will be “exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month long program.”

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” Flatley wrote in a McDonald’s blog post. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” wrote Scott in the same blog post. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

While critics have noted that his explicit lyrics don’t really vibe with McDonald’s family-friendly aesthetic, the company said the partnership with Scott is key to appealing to younger customers.

Flatley said people under the age of 34 are “becoming more and more challenging for brands to reach.”

“How they engage with media is different,” Flatley added. “They look to recommendations much more than any other generation has. They’re very reliant on social media. They’re very reliant on their friends.”

-The Griot