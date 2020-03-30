Trump accuses hospitals of hoarding ventilators, implies masks are being stolen

President Trump claimed some hospitals are hoarding stashes of ventilators and insinuated that staff may be stealing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of the states have stocked up, some of them don’t want to admit it,” the president said Sunday at a press conference. “We have sent so many things to them including ventilators. You know there’s a question as to hoarding of ventilators. Some hospitals and independents hospitals and some hospital chains as we call them, they are holding ventilators — they don’t want to let them up.”

Trump said he wanted the hoarded ventilators for the problem areas. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been begging the federal government for more ventilators to keep up with hospital demand. The governor said he would need 30,000 ventilators for the impending “apex” of the outbreak.

The president additionally said that masks at hospitals are disappearing, asking, “Are they going out the back door?”

“How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000? 10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000. Even though this is different. Something’s going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?” he wondered. “So somebody should probably look into that.”

When pressed on his comments about the masks later in the briefing, Trump called on Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to “check that.”

“I think people should check that because there’s something going on. I don’t think it’s hoarding. I think it’s maybe worse than hoarding,” he said. “Check it out. I don’t know. I think that’s for other people to figure out.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo expressed concern that face masks and other medical equipment were being stolen from hospitals in the state. So far there have been at least 137,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. New York has been hit the hardest with at least 33,000 cases.

-Washington Examiner