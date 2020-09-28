Trump unveils ‘Platinum Plan’ to boost lagging Black voter support

In Georgia, a reliably red state, Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are near-deadlocked, according to recent polling. A New York Times/Siena poll shows both men at 45 percent and a Monmouth poll shows Trump at 4 percent and Biden at 46 percent among all registered voters.

Trump has also struggled among Black voters, who favor Biden over Trump by an 80 percent-to-6 percent margin in a July NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Trump has long made overtures to the Black community as a candidate and as president but has a dearth of Black senior staff members in his administration.

Much of his plan has already been introduced as legislation or contradicted by his own officials.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is Biden’s running mate, has introduced legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday, as well as other lawmakers from both sides. Harris’ legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime has also been repeatedly stalled by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a staunch supporter of the president.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers earlier this month that antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — is an ideology, not an organization, which put him at odds with Trump, who has repeatedly said he would designate it a terror group. Also, following the murder of George Floyd, millions signed petitions to name the KKK a domestic terrorist group, but the plan has yet to bear fruit.

“In 2016, President Trump asked Black Americans ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’ The answer was everything,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement on Saturday. “President Trump has been in office for nearly 4 years and the results have been devastating for Black Americans. Trump lied about the danger of COVID-19 and failed to contain the virus and tens of thousands of Black Americans have lost their lives.”

“Now with 39 days to the election, Trump is making more empty promises,” the statement said. “Black voters won’t fall for it.”

-NBC