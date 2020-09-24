UPS to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees in Houston area

UPS announced they plan to hire 3,631 seasonal employees in the Houston area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume.

Twelve facilities in the Houston area will be hiring seasonal workers starting in Oct. 2020 through Jan. 2021. It’s part of a plan to hire 100,000 new employees across the U.S.

In the Houston area, UPS is hiring for:

67 drivers and seasonal drivers

1,386 package handlers

1,340 driver helpers

818 personal vehicle drivers

Per UPS:

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.

The UPS need seasonal workers in the following locations: