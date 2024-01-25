U.S. Rep. Al Green is investigating substantial and widespread delays in mail delivery by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Green represents a portion of the Houston area, including a Missouri City processing center experiencing parcel delays. He says his office has received over 70 complaints from constituents. Some have reported delivery delays exceeding two weeks.

Green has been collaborating with U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a fellow Houston Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican serving an area stretching from Austin to College Station to the western part of Greater Houston.

“For it to be consistent and in the numbers that we’re seeing is unacceptable,” Green said. “I hope we will get this resolved before the (March 5 primary) election because mail-in ballots are very important pieces of mail.”

Nikki Johnson, a regional USPS spokesperson for the Houston area, explained that the postal service is undergoing a system-wide transition to modernize operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. She mentioned the establishment of a local processing center in Missouri City to complement the regional processing center in North Houston.

In a meeting with local USPS officials, Green learned that 21.4 million pieces of mail were handled between the two processing centers from Nov. 27-Dec. 27. Garcia corroborated the concerns about both distribution centers.

Addressing the disruptions, Johnson acknowledged the challenges of the transition and assured steps were being taken for quick and efficient processing. Matt Lanza of Space City Weather expressed frustration with packages sitting in “postal purgatory” for 1-2 weeks after arriving in Houston.

Johnson encouraged impacted mail customers to contact USPS for resolution. Green’s office also assists affected constituents, and plans are underway for Green and Garcia to tour both processing centers.

“Every piece of mail is important because you don’t know what the content of the mail is. You have to assume that every piece of mail could be something that could have a meaningful impact on someone’s life,” Green said.

His efforts have led to some traction, but Green says he won’t rest until the issue is resolved.

“I have been informed by the local United States Postal Service that they have brought in 23 additional persons to help with the backlog as well as 10 additional plant managers,” he said. “It was indicated that they are working tirelessly to resolve mail delivery issues and to modernize mail processing for the Greater Houston area. I will be available for additional questions at 202-313-1595.”