Westbury HS among winners in Michelle Obama, MTV voting challenge

Westbury High School graduating seniors learned during a video call with Michelle Obama that they are one of only 20 campuses in the nation and the only one in Texas to be named winners in a voter registration challenge co-chaired by the former first lady.

The competition was held by MTV and the national nonpartisan group When We All Vote (WWAV), which was launched in 2018 by Obama along with celebrities like actor Tom Hanks, pro basketball player Chris Paul and country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

“It is extremely impressive that our Westbury students had an opportunity to be on a call with Mrs. Obama,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “It is equally impressive that they put in the work and carried out a pledge to educate and register their peers to vote.”

Obama told the students that the future of government is in their hands.

“We are counting on you to keep spreading the word,” Michelle Obama said. “I’m so proud of you and I’m blown away by your commitment and your focus.”

A key part of the competition for high school students was the creation of a video urging their peers to be more civically responsible. (Click here to see Westbury High School’s video.)

Students from the winning schools will be featured as special guests during a national virtual prom. When We All Vote and MTV will partner to host a Prom-athon on Friday, May 22 that will kick off with the network airing prom-themed movies all day, followed by the virtual prom party, which will be live streamed at 8 p.m. on MTV’s YouTube channel. It will include surprise celebrity guests and live performances by some of the world’s biggest artists.

Three students were selected to represent the Westbury High School challenge team during the video call with Obama, along with Principal Susan Monaghan and Assistant Principal Miyoshi Arvie in order to safely practice social distancing.