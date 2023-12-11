A 26-year-old Black woman was arrested in Atlanta after attempting to burn down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.

Fortunately, Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was stopped by a couple of off-duty NYPD officers, and they detained her until the Atlanta police arrived.

Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property. Henderson was caught pouring gasoline on the front porch of the house as well as the bushes before being stopped and detained.

Police also say two more tourists, who are from Utah, were in the area and witnessed Henderson pouring gasoline on the home, and they interrupted her.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said had the witnesses not intervened. The house could have been burned to the ground in moments, reports WSB-TV.

“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” DeBerry said.

They say they are working with several district attorneys’ offices, the ATF, and the FBI. Because King’s home is federal property, Henderson could face further federal charges.

The home, built in 1895, is located along Auburn Avenue just blocks from the King Center, King National Historical Park, and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, has been undergoing renovations and will be closed until 2025

Thursday night, the King Center issued a statement saying that “an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”