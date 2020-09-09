YMCA of Greater Houston food distribution sites for week of Sept. 8

The YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of September 8. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/food-distribution.

Wednesday, September 9

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Houston Food Bank Distribution)

15055 Wallisville Road

Houston TX, 77049

9 a.m. until supplies last

Friday, September 11*Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*HCC Alief Hayes Campus (Houston Food Bank Distribution)

2811 Hayes Rd,

Houston, TX 77082

9 a.m. until supplies last

Saturday, September 12 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*SW Central Church of Christ (Food Distribution)

4011 W.Bellfort

Houston, TX 77025

9 a.m. until supplies last