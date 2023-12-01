As word spread of the death of Alvin Byrd, a Houston native known for his community involvement, especially in Fifth Ward, grassroots advocates and political officials across the city mourned his passing. He died Nov. 20 at age 70.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11:00 a.m.viewing and at 12:00 p.m. service at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 Conti Street.

After graduating from Phillis Wheatley High School and attending Texas Southern University, Byrd joined the United States Navy, where he became a shipbuilder by trade in San Diego, CA. and a friend of labor as a member of the Iron Workers Union and Pipefitters Union.

Upon his return to Houston, Byrd shifted his career focus to social services, working for the Star of Hope Women and Families Shelter, Bread of Life, Inc., Career and Recovery Resources, Inc. S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, Extended After-Care Recovery Center, and the Houston Recovery Campus in Fifth Ward.

He was sensitive to the needs of young people serving as a mentor with My Brother’s Keeper Houston Chapter, board member of Harris County Drug Court Foundation, and as an active member of the Shared Decision-Making Committee (SDMC) for both Atherton Elementary and the Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men.

Expanding his commitment to public service, Bryd served as the first president of the Greater Fifth Ward Super Neighborhood Council, was selected as vice chair of former Mayor Lee Brown’s Commission for People and Disabilities, chaired the Fifth Ward Weed and Seed Initiative Steering Committee and was a member of the Northeast Branch of the American Red Cross.

Because of his extensive ties in the community on multiple levels, Byrd was drafted by several Houston city councilmen to serve on their teams. Byrd was former City Councilman Richard Nguyen’s (District F) chief of staff, former City Councilman Jarvis Johnson’s (District B) constituent services director and current City Councilman Edward Pollard’s (District J) deputy chief of staff.

With a deep understanding of how Houston City Council works, Byrd offered his talents and ran for the District B council seat. Known for giving invaluable advice and counsel, Byrd was often sought by political candidates and elected officials on an ongoing basis.

He leaves to cherish his legacy his soulmate of 20 years, Sandra Martin Polk; five sons, Cory Smith Sr., wife Katina; Alvin Davis, wife Peaches; Dominic Byrd, wife Adreanna; William Polk, wife Sandra; Marcus Ellison, wife Nikki; ten grandchildren; Devan Smith, Kaylin Smith, Cory (CJ) Smith Jr., Anthoney Davis, Darrion Davis, Corey Davis, Donesha Antwine, Sierra Polk, Brianna Polk, Kaleick Pullam; two brothers, Louis E Jones Sr., Ricky Lee; three sisters, Rotella Byrd, Percilla Byrd, Ernestine Portis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin D. Byrd Sr.; stepmom, Jimmie Lee; one sister, Sandra Ann Washington; two sons, Marcelus Davis and Sam Antwine.

Friends and associates shared memories of Alvin Byrd.

Jodie Lee Jiles

Friend and Businessman

Alvin and I shared our Fifth Ward roots and attended the same neighborhood schools. I would always call Alvin by his nickname, “June Bug.” We often talked about three mentoring pastors who were helpful to him: the late Pastor Earl Allen, Pastor Vern Swisher, and Pastor Rudy Ramus. He was so appreciative of the ongoing support they gave him. He loved Fifth Ward and gave back as a volunteer with many service groups that made positive changes for the community. Alvin was always a giver and not a taker. I would get together with Alvin and another friend, Fats, for the best luncheons reflecting on our Fifth Ward days, bringing joy to our hearts. And when he talked about his wonderful wife, Sandra, it would always bring a smile to his face. I am honored to have had June Bug as my friend, and loved him as a brother. He has now graduated to be with our Lord in Heaven.

Deric Muhammad

Friend and Colleague

Alvin Byrd was one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met on this journey. He was a servant at heart. He was a selfless soul who treated janitors and senators with the same dignity and respect. He was like a big brother to me. He helped me to see things rationally when I may have been disappointed, hurt, or upset. He was the greatest storyteller since Muhammad Ali and could make you laugh under any circumstance. Alvin was a true brother and friend. I will always love him.

Michael Harris

Friend and Attorney

I will always remember Alvin Byrd for his genuine desire to contribute towards the greater good of humanity. He was a servant leader who did all he could to enhance the quality of life for his community. Affectionately known as the “Godfather,” Alvin mentored young aspiring leaders to be compassionate and understanding regarding the most vulnerable members of society. He often said, “Don’t take life for granted because for the grace of God, the shoes on someone else’s feet could be on yours.”

Alvin was very generous with his time and resources even when he was not in the best financial position or facing personal challenges of his own. He was a constant reminder that when everything is going well, when life is good, when we are enjoying the fruits of our labor and basking in the glory of all that comes from a life of comfort and convenience, it’s very easy to become complacent and forget about the struggle.

Edward Pollard

Friend and City Councilman

When I was first elected to the city council, the one person I knew I needed on my staff to help guide me was Mr. Byrd. All over the city, Alvin had a strong reputation for knowing the in’s and out’s of city hall, and was respected from the neighborhood blocks all the way to the corporate boardrooms. In my office, he was given the nickname “Godfather” because of how wise and highly regarded he was. Whenever our staff would contemplate back and forth about what direction to take, Godfather’s advice was usually the final answer. He had the ability to adapt in any situation and make all those around him smile. I owe much of my success during my first term to Mr. Byrd, and I will carry his wisdom and spirit with me always.