Laurence J. “Larry” Payne, a well-known civic, community and religious leader, is being remembered as a committed and compassionate public servant who touched untold lives in Houston and beyond. He died Nov. 26. Services are pending.

Payne held key positions in politics, nonprofits, education and media. As a testament to his involvement and influence, the University of St. Thomas (UST) named him Alumni of the Year for 2007, citing his embrace of the university’s core values — goodness, knowledge and community.

Payne was the longtime president of the Educational Excellence Resource Group, an education, training and consulting firm. Along the way, he championed causes that promoted social change and social justice and worked with political leaders ranging from the late Congressman Mickey Leland to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“Immediately after the murder of George Floyd, when tensions were running high across the country, I asked Larry to chair the Mayor’s Taskforce on Police Reforms. Very few people anywhere in this country could have successfully facilitated a consensus with 45 people representing community activists, police officers, labor, business, faith and nonprofit leaders.” mayor sylvester turner

POLITICAL WORK

In 1985, following positions with the Catholic Church in Illinois and Minnesota, Payne returned to Houston and served as director of the City Council Agenda in Mayor Kathy Whitmire’s administration. He headed Houston-based operations for Leland from 1987 until his death in 1989. He was deputy city controller from 1989 to 1992 and district director for Congressman Chris Bell from 2002 to 2004. After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Turner asked Payne to chair the Mayor’s Taskforce on Police Reforms.

NON-PROFIT WORK

As president of the Greater Houston Coalition for Educational Excellence

from 1992 to 1997, Payne provided leadership in fulfillment of its mission to involve the entire community in educational reform and institutional restructuring to positively impact the public education system. In 2004, he became president and CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity, America’s leader in building affordable housing for underprivileged families.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Payne played an active role in various organizations and received numerous honors. In 1991 and 2002 he was general chair of the National NAACP Conventions in Houston. His other involvement included: American Leadership Forum, Catholic Charities, Center for Houston’s Future, Children at Risk, Community Health Charities, Greater Houston Partnership, Greater Houston Women’s Foundation, Houston Works, Interfaith Ministries, Institute for Spirituality and Health, Leadership Houston, Teach for America and United Way of the Texas Gulf Coast.

MEDIA

Payne hosted the HCCTV public affairs talk show “Dialogue Houston,” which focused on news and issues of importance to the improvement of Houston. Topics included government, education, diversity, race relations and leadership. He also hosted the talk radio show “Interchange.” He was the author of “The Heart of HoUSton: Lesson in Servant Leadership.” In 2020 UST partnered with Payne for a social justice podcast, “For Such a Time as This.”

EARLY YEARS

Payne was a native of Orange, Texas. He received a B.A. in Theology from UST and an M.T.S. in Theology Studies from Seabury Western/Garrett Theological Seminary. From 1974-1980 he served as director of Community Relations for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. He later served as vicar of Urban Affairs for the Diocese of Belleville, Ill. and as social development director with the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Houstonians pay tribute to Larry Payne

HAUL President & CEO Judson Robinson II I

“Laurence Payne was a beacon of inspiration and a driving force in our pursuit of a more just and equitable society. His legacy of compassion, integrity and unwavering commitment to social progress will continue to guide and inspire us.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner

“Larry was a civic leader, a facilitator, educator, mentor and personal friend. Over the last 30 years, mayors have turned to him to lead various initiatives or assist in conflict resolution. Immediately after the murder of George Floyd, when tensions were running high across the country, I asked Larry to chair the Mayor’s Taskforce on Police Reforms. Very few people anywhere in this country could have successfully facilitated a consensus with 45 people representing community activists, police officers, labor, business, faith and nonprofit leaders. The 104 reforms presented were broadly accepted and helped our City navigate challenging times. Throughout this entire time, Larry was battling cancer, but he did not hesitate to say yes to the assignment when I asked him. This City will be forever indebted to Larry Payne for his unselfish service and his wife and family for sharing him with us. On a personal note, I shall miss my friend who left it all on the field.”

City Councilmember Tiffany Thomas

“To know Larry Payne was to know a dreamer. Someone with a vision, heart for people and justice for all. I met Larry when he was CEO of Habitat for Humanity and we became quick friends and co-learners of community. He learned from my perspective as a young person and I learned from his, someone with deep knowledge of Houston, history and the possibilities. I was honored to share remarks celebrating him at the University of St. Thomas a few years ago, giving him his flowers in person. Thank you for that moment, my friend. Earlier this year, we had breakfast and he probed me about my future and pressed me to consider stretching myself in public service. Larry and his dreams…I am going to miss my comrade and a very present advisor since 2005.”

Dr. James Dixon, II, President, NAACP Houston Branch

A great soldier has left the battlefield. In addition to being one of the warmest persons one could ever know, Larry Payne was a quintessential leader and civic servant. I’ve personally known and worked with Larry for three decades plus. He was the consummate coalition and consensus builder. Watching him up close has been a priceless value to me and so many others. A gentle giant, who often modeled strength under submission. Larry had appreciation and acumen for Houston’s rich diversity, which made him a rare leader who could work with almost anyone. From elected officials, to NGOs, to corporations, to school districts, Larry’s voice of wisdom helped make others great. The NAACP Houston Branch will honor his legacy as a justice advocate for whom equity and equality were sacred. In 2012, Larry chaired our 2012 NAACP National Convention here in Houston with unforgettable excellence. Of course, his most recent monumental task was to chair Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Task Force on Policing Reform. I was humbled to serve under Larry and what a privilege to witness his courage, competence, and character. My personal memory of Larry are the deep conversations we had about our faith in God. That was his firm foundation until the end. Houston owes a pronounced “Thank You” to Larry’s family, who unselfishly shared him with all of us. “Rest well soldier. In your memory, I vow to fight on!”