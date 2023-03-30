Former Houston City Councilmember and well-known activist Ada Edwards is being remembered for her compassion for others and commitment to the community. She died March 23 at the age of 80. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, at St. John’s Downtown Church, 2019 Crawford St. in Houston.

She was elected to represent District D in 2001 and served six years, chairing three of the Council’s most critical committees: Housing and Community Development, Flooding and Drainage Issues and the State of Emergency HIV/AIDS Task Force. After her term ended she became assistant director of the Housing and Community Development Department.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said she never forgot where she came from or who she represented.

“During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians,” Turner said. “She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under-resourced and underserved communities.”

Pastor Rudy Rasmus of St. John’s Downtown said that from the moment he met her, they were connected at the heart because of their desire to see everyone cared for with dignity and respect.

“She sacrificed her life for the oppressed and for those who had lost hope,” Rasmus said. “Many years ago, we dedicated our building as the ‘Ada Edwards Center for Hope’ because we wanted to remind people for years to come that our Sister Ada was a center for hope.”

Defender CEO Sonny Messiah Jiles also admired her compassion for others.

“My friend Ada Edwards was a warrior who believed in the power of the people,” she said. “She fought many battles looking out for the interests of Black people. She was a light in the darkness and I celebrate her life and commitment.”

Prior to her election to City Council Ada Edwards was already known as an outspoken activist. She founded and co-chaired the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, the Houston chapter of the Free South Africa Movement and the Student Coalition against Apartheid, and was an organizer for the AFSCME Local 1550. She was involved with numerous other organizations and causes and hosted a weekly news and public affairs program on Praise 92.1.

Survivors include her children Todd, Troy, Tiffany and Traci and 11 grandchildren.