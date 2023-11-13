Houston is mourning the passing of Catherine Yvette Chargois (81), a longtime City of Houston administrator, a dedicated chair of the Harris County Street Olympics and former People Editor of the Houston Defender. Affectionately known as “Ms. Chag,” she died November 10 at the age of 81.

Ms. Chag was born in Houston on October 22, 1942 to Daniel and Catherine Guerra. In 1982, Yvette legally changed her name to Yvette Guerra Chargois.

Early years

A proud native of Fifth Ward, she was the eldest of five sisters. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and by her sisters Bernadette Consuela Guerra, Mary Margo Beaudion and Marie Onelia LaBrie.

Her early education at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School paved the way for her graduation from Phyllis Wheatley High School. She further pursued studies at Texas Southern University before embarking on her career as a businesswoman who owned three gas stations and real estate investments and later in her illustrious career in public administration.

City of Houston Career

Yvette served as the Community Outreach Director for the city of Houston for over 27 years, the last twelve of which she spent as a member of the Houston Police Department Command Staff. She served under numerous Chiefs of Police, including Lee P. Brown, Elizabeth “Betsy” Watson, Sam Nuchia and Clarence Bradford. She was the only civilian on the command staff. Yvette received accolades for her dedicated service from multiple mayors, including Kathy Whitmire, Bob Lanier and Lee P. Brown. In 1990, she was recognized as public administrator of the year, for which she garnered a commendation from Congressman Craig Washington. Governor Rick Perry recognized her outstanding service as a National Woman of Achievement, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also applauded her commitment to community service.

Community Advocate

For 25 years, Yvette also served as the people/society editor for The Defender Network, skillfully covering local and social events in a column known as “Chag’s Place.” Every week, she bid her readers farewell with a distinctive sign-off – “Ciao Darling.”

Beyond her editorial prowess, Yvette was one of the founding members of the Houston chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), where she also presided as chapter president. Her commitment to community service extended to various organizations, including service as chair of the Harris County Precinct One Street Olympics for over 30 years, the Hester House, Friends of MHMRA, Hope Through Grace, Inc., a cancer-survival support organization and the Martin Luther King Community Center. A prolific public speaker and community advocate, Yvette’s sense of style also earned her a place on the Houston Chronicle’s Best Dressed list. Her wall of fame in her home office showcased her alongside esteemed political leaders and celebrities, reflecting the profound impact she had on countless lives.

Yvette was a member of the social club, LaFleur De Lis, started by family and friends of the Creole culture.

Family Ties

Yvette leaves behind a community of family and friends who love and will miss her dearly. She was affectionately known as MiMi by her grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Danielle Guerra; children, Dana, John, Lisa, and Chris Chargois (daughter-in-law Veronica); grandchildren, Yvette (Byron, London & Canon), Ashley (Allen), Blaire (Jamarcus), Brittney (Jeremy), Chazton (Denise), Christian and Cayden; as well as eleven great grandchildren, Haleigh, Jayden, Hannah, Jacques, Bryce, Jo-Leigh, Garmar II, Alek, Arik, Joshua and Landon, and awaiting two more in the spring of 2024, each a testament to the love and legacy she leaves behind. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who were touched by her grace, warmth, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Funeral Services

Services for Yvette Chargois are scheduled Friday, November 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale Street, Houston, Tx 77004: 9:30 am Rosary; 10 am – 11 am Visitation and Remarks; 11 am Funeral Mass followed by a Private Burial. Flowers and plants can be sent to: Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, Tx 77004. Please send cards or written messages ℅ The Chargois Family, 3323 Summerwood Lane, Pearland, Tx 77584.

————————–

Vanessa Gilmore, Former federal judge and friend

Yvette was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, businesswoman and community advocate but to me, she was a friend. I admired her kindness, compassion and true concern for others. I also liked the fact that she was a fun traveling companion, trusted confidant and a really fun person to hang out with. She lived her life to the fullest and everyone who was blessed to be in her inner circle became an accidental beneficiary of her glow. I will miss my friend.

Sharon Owens, Former Corporate Executive and friend

On Nov. 10th , this City lost a great community leader and several of us lost a dear friend, who was like a sister & soulmate. The beautiful Yvette Chargois, better known as “Ms. Chag” to her community and friends and “MiMi” to her family, was called home to be with the Master. She has been my friend and sister for over 40 years and she is and will always be truly missed.

Richard Exley wrote:

” A true friend prods you to personal growth, stretches you to your full potential

And most amazing of all, celebrates your successes as if they were her own”

This was Yvette Chargois to many.

I love you Chag and put in a good word for us in Heaven.

J. Kent Friedman, Attorney and Street Olympic colleague

Yvette Chargois was a loving, caring human being who spent her life creating opportunities for others. Among her many community involvements, she was the Chairman of the Board of the Harris County Precinct One Street Olympics for over 20 years. In that capacity, she impacted over 50,000 inner-city kids by overseeing the summer activities of that organization, keeping kids positively involved in healthy activities. Yvette was one of those rare individuals who truly made a difference in the world. It was an honor and a privilege for me to work with her on the Street Olympics Board for many years. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Sonny Messiah Jiles, Former colleague and friend

Ms. Chag was a beautiful person both in her physical appearance and her inner spirit. She never met a stranger with her down-to-earth, straighter personality. Her tireless commitment to covering community events was invaluable and demonstrated her dedication to sharing the best the community has to offer. But most of all she was a champion for her family from her siblings to her children, grandchildren and even great grands. Although she has not been an active member of the Defender team for some time, her contributions and service to our organization and the greater Houston community will forever be recorded within the pages of the Defender legacy of coverage.