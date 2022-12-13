Former Houston journalist Tucker Wilson has joined the Houston Health Department as the new Deputy Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

Mrs. Wilson received a master’s in Community Development from Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), and completed her undergraduate studies at San Jose State University in California earning a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She has more than 20 years of broadcast news experience in Houston’s radio and TV market, including experience in communications, new media, and public relations.

Her professional experience includes serving as the Assistant Director of the Information Impact Center at PVAMU’s College of Agriculture and Human Sciences. She served as the primary spokesperson for the college and oversaw all internal and external communications, media relations activities and strategies on a local, regional, and national level. Prior to her time at PVAMU, Tucker served as News Director for the Pacifica Foundation’s KPFT radio for more than 12 years. She presented local and national news, and had worked as a General Assignment Reporter at the former News 24 Houston and at several other TV and radio stations in south and central Texas.