Helping young Black and Latino men succeed

JPMorgan Chase is expanding its innovative The Fellowship Initiative (TFI) to Houston.

A national mentorship program across seven U.S. cities, TFI improves economic and social outcomes for a group of Black and Latino men, as well as other young men of color, from low-income communities. Over the past decade, TFI has matched more than 350 high school Fellows with JPMorgan Chase employees, who serve as mentors for three years, to receive coaching, academic support and leadership development. The program has driven 100 percent admission to college among graduating Fellows.

JPMorgan Chase’s will partner with DiscoverU to expand The Fellowship Initiative to Houston. DiscoverU is a mission-driven organization that equalizes access to high-quality, out-of-school learning experiences for all youth. Through experiential learning, DiscoverU assists youth in developing a vision for their future and gaining the social-emotional skills necessary to succeed in college, career, and in life

The firm is excited to partner with DiscoverU due to their commitment to youth of color, their expertise in providing experiential learning programs (including college readiness) and their experience working with the Houston Independent School District (HISD). The first TFI cohort in Houston will begin in 2021.

In June, JPMorgan Chase announced it will expand The Fellowship Initiative to additional U.S. cities to help more than 1,000 young Black and Latino men access economic opportunity. The firm saw a need in Houston and JPMorgan Chase is proud to announce today that The Fellowship Initiative will expand to Houston.

Houston Independent School District (HISD) is the largest school district in the state and the 7th largest in the country. As of the 2019-2020 school year, HISD serves 209,772 students across 280 campuses, with Hispanic/Latino students making up 61.84% of the population and Black students making up 24.04% of the population. Though Hispanic / Latino and Black students are well represented in Houston ISD, they fall behind their White counterparts:

o Across racial/ethnic groups in the class of 2019, the four-year graduation rate was: White (93.7%), Hispanic (88.2%), and Black (86.2%) students. A 7% gap between Black students and their White counterparts.

o The four-year dropout rate was : White (3.3%), Hispanic (7.1%), Black (8.8%) students. Almost three times (3X) higher for Black students compared to their White counterparts

“We know from ten years of experience The Fellowship Initiative makes a tremendous impact on the lives of these young men and their futures. One hundred percent of graduating Fellows have been admitted to colleges, and more than half of them are the first from their families to attend, said Kisha Porch, managing director and head of Chase branches in Houston. “Our TFI mentors provide academic, social and emotional support, making this one of the most intensive corporate mentoring programs in the country.”

Expanding TFI to Houston is one part of JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to help more Texans grow skills and gain access to opportunity. To read more, click on:

https://www.jpmorganchase.com/news-stories/jpmc-investing-in-texas-to-help-more-people-grow-skills-and-gain-access-to-opportunity

