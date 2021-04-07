The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed last month publicly identified herself Tuesday and a second woman was named in a public letter at a press conference held in their attorney’s office.

Houston massage thrapists Ashley Solis accused Watson of assault during a March 2020 massage session. Solis, speaking Thursday through tears, said she has also gone to police with her allegations.

“I know a lot of you were probably wondering who I was or if I even existed,” Solis said through tears. “I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore, and I do exist. I am here to take back power, and take back control.”

The Houston Police Department has confirmed that Watson is under criminal investigation, but has not provided any additional details.

According to the suit, Watson allegedly told Solis to focus on his groin area, before allegedly exposing himself to her and purposefully brushing himself up against the woman’s hand.

Solis said she abruptly ended the massage session after the assault, and asked the NFL star to leave. Before leaving, Watson threatened her career, according to court documents.

“I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine,” the lawsuit quotes Watson as saying.

The suit also says Watson later apologized in a text message.