Allyson Felix further cemented her Olympic greatness at the Tokyo games by becoming the Olympics’ most decorated female track athlete.

Felix achieved this monumental feat by finishing third in the 400-meter race on Friday.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas won in 48.36 seconds and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was second in 49.20. Felix’s time was 49.46 ― just a few ticks behind her personal best of 49.26.

ALLYSON FELIX HANGS ON FOR BRONZE A reach for the finish will put her on the podium once again and we are nothing short of star-struck #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/2fAgXeXixb — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 6, 2021

Felix’s bronze medal ― the 10th Olympic medal she has won in her storied career ― came during her fifth Olympics and first as a mother.

To make “herstory,” Felix had to vault past Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey to earn the bronze and become the most decorated female track athlete in Summer Games history, tying her with U.S. legend and former UH track standout Carl Lewis.

Felix, 35, began her Olympic career at age 18 and has steadily accumulated hardware. She won one medal in 2004, two in 2008, three in 2012 and three in 2016.

She has a chance to pass Lewis’ count in the 4×400 relay on Saturday. Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time track medals record with 12, according to NBC.

She gave birth to daughter Camryn via an emergency C-section in 2018 after a pregnancy that put both of them at risk. She later accused Nike of attempting to severely cut her pay in contract negotiations after she became a mother. But Felix has been giving birth to track greatness ever since she burst on the national scene as a high school track phenom who was featured in Sports Illustrated at 17-yrs-old and declared by SI as “America’s next great swimmer.”

-HuffPost Black Voices