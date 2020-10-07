Astros’ George Springer passes Yankees’ Babe Ruth in MLB postseason record book

This won’t sit well with Yankees fans.

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer passed Babe Ruth on the MLB all-time postseason home run list on Tuesday with a solo blast in the 5-2 win over the Oakland A’s in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Per MLB.com:

Springer is now tied for seventh with Nelson Cruz, David Ortiz and Jim Thome at 17 homers. Springer, Cruz and Thome are also tied for the most postseason big flies in 54 career games or fewer. Springer already owns the Astros’ all-time record, and he trails only Albert Pujols (19) among active players. Another homer would move Springer into the top five all-time, tying him with Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle.

Springer tried to downplay the feat after the game, saying “I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. I’d much rather us win.”

But Astros manager Dusty Baker was quick to praise Springer. “He’s not missing pitches that he should hit,” Baker said, per MLB.com. “And he’s hitting them out. And boy, it’s fun to watch him perform like this.”

Here is the list of MLB’s postseason home run leaders. It includes several Yankees:

1. Manny Ramirez, 29

2. Bernie Williams, 22

3. Derek Jeter, 20

4. Albert Pujols, 19

T-5. Reggie Jackson, 18

T-5. Mickey Mantle, 18

T-7. George Springer, 17

T-7. Nelson Cruz, 17

T-7. David Ortiz, 17

T-7. Jim Thome, 17

Springer and the Astros will go for the three-game sweep of the A’s on Wednesday.