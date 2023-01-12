Houston is on the clock. In less than one year, the 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship will make its way to NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Recently, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock officially handed the game to Houston as the next CFP host city during a ceremonial hand-off. 2024 will mark the 10th College Football Playoff National Championship, which will take place at NRG Stadium on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

In continued preparations for next year’s game, the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority, the Houston 2024 Host Committee, NRG Park, Houston First and Texas Bowl sent a group of delegates to Los Angeles to experience and learn firsthand the logistical and operational components that go into hosting this marquee event.

“We’re honored and privileged to be entrusted with the 10th anniversary of the College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Houston 2024 Host Committee President Chris Massey at a recent news conference. “You can guarantee that these next 12 months will be filled with hard work and dedication from the Houston Host Committee and all of our partners in our entire community.”

Massey mentioned that the event is viewed by fans as the pinnacle of college football, but also serves as an amazing vehicle to uplift and support our region.

“Houston prides itself on its philanthropic spirit, and along with the collaboration we look forward to sharing with our College Football Playoff Foundation counterparts, I’m eager and excited as we develop a lasting legacy in education,” added Massey.

The 2024 CFP is just one of many upcoming marquee events Houston has the honor of hosting. Over the years, Houston has set the gold standard for sports commissions all over the country, bringing events and economic value to the city. Along with the 2024 CFP, Houston will bring some of sport’s most significant events to the city, including the Men’s Final Four in 2023, the AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2025, 2027, and 2031, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

With just under a year to go, the Houston Local Organizing Committee is in full swing, planning and preparing for 2024. Along with the CFP, community initiatives, ancillary events, and other exciting opportunities will also be coming to the city.

Stay updated on the 2024 CFP at Houston2024.com.