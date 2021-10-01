The Texas Southern Tigers will look a little more up-to-date and safer this weekend when they take the football field for Homecoming against North American University.

The Tigers have alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to thank. Strahan has generously donated over 100 maroon and gray Riddell helmets to his alma mater. TSU will wear them for the first time for Homecoming on Saturday at Durley Stadium.

“I want to send a huge shout out and thank you to Michael Strahan for taking care of his alma mater with the donation of the new helmets,” said TSU head football coach Clarence McKinney.

Huge shoutout and thank you goes out to @michaelstrahan for taking care of his alma mater with a donation of new helmets to the football team! pic.twitter.com/ZNvY9BpNAY — Clarence McKinney (@CoachMckinney3) September 29, 2021

The new helmets replace the old white helmets the Tigers have been wearing for years. The new Riddell Speedflex is the company’s top of the line helmet and has been rated as the top-performing helmet in the annual safety testing by the NFL and NFLPA.

TSU’s new helmet is maroon and has a gray facemask with the TSU athletic logo decal on one side and the player’s number on the opposite side.

“The Department of the Athletics and the Tiger football program is elated to receive this donation from Michael Strahan,” said TSU athletic director Kevin Granger, who played basketball for the Tigers in the 1990s. “From one TSU alum to another, I want to thank him personally for his generosity and support of our football program.”

Earlier this month, Strahan had custom suits made for fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ Jackson State football team, a SWAC rival of TSU.

Strahan, of course, starred for the Tigers during the 1990s, breaking the school’s single-season sack record (19) and he still holds the school record for career sacks with 41.5. He was also named the Black College Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Westbury product went on to a stellar career on the defensive line of the New York Giants. These days, Strahan is a two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America and he also serves as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

