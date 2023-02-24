The NCAA has named five individuals in Houston as its 2023 Legends and Legacy Community Award recipients. The award recognizes local community builders who commit their time, resources and influence to improve and invest in their local communities.

The NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award, formerly known as the Legacy Award, acknowledges and celebrates the determination of living legends who are making a difference in and around their city. The honorees exemplify selflessness, strive for excellence, and render extraordinary and valuable service within their local community. Candidates earning the award have had a major impact on athletics, gender equity, government, health and safety, higher education and/or social justice in their communities and field of work.

“It is an incredible honor to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication and passion of these recipients,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement. “Each honoree has a unique approach to how they have served the greater Houston area. Each recipient’s list of civic accomplishments is in essence their love letter to their neighbors and to their beloved city.”

The annual Legends and Legacy Award is one of the community programs held in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four. Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon, will receive a commemorative plaque and will get basketball court recognition during a Final Four game. The Men’s Final Four will be April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The NCAA inclusion, education and community engagement division has leveraged the March Madness platform to elevate the importance of inclusion as a core value of the Association. Recognizing that basketball is an environment for diverse engagement, broad representation and elite competition, the award focuses on bridging communities and businesses in conjunction with the Final Four experience.

The Houston 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Legends and Legacy Community Award honorees:

Lucy J. Bremond

Bremond is president and CEO of Bremond Consulting Services and is considered a prominent leader and entrepreneur in the Houston community. She served as the first executive director of the Emancipation Park Conservatory, where she gained extensive experience in community engagement and nonprofit management, while also working as an executive leader for General Electric Corporate Citizenship and as the senior manager of community engagement for the Houston Independent School District. She positively impacted the school district’s more than 210,000 students and worked with literacy and community education programs as a member of the NCAA Final Four Houston Host Committees in 2011 and 2016. Bremond is the founding president and CEO of the Community of Faith Foundation, which has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships to deserving high school students. She is also a founding chair of Blue Triangle Friends, where she helps to provide safe environments for youth and adults. She has been a member of numerous councils and committees. As an advocate for women and Black people in her community, she was named to the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, has received numerous local awards and is an integral voice in Houston.

Charlotte Kelly Bryant

Bryant is the founder and executive director of the Blue Triangle Multi-Cultural Association, which is home to the first YWCA in Houston that opened its doors to women and girls in the African American community. Bryant put her heart and efforts into saving Blue Triangle on a couple of occasions after threats that the facility would be sold and then after weather devastation from Hurricane Harvey. She partnered with other local organizations, including the Urban League Young Professionals, to raise money to offset costs for repairs after the hurricane. Her diligence and guidance ensured Blue Triangle’s existence as an important facility for the community, and Blue Triangle is now a landmark designation. Considered a tireless worker, Bryant is founding president and an emeritus board member of the Ivy Educational and Charitable Foundation of Houston. A retired Houston Independent School District educator, she has also been honored by several organizations for her professional and business expertise and has earned numerous awards, including Houston’s 2020 History Maker Award, Outstanding Woman in Houston and Teacher of the Year. She has been honored for her work within her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and is a charter member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Jessica Castillo-Hulsey

Castillo-Hulsey has been involved with Houston’s community advocacy for more than 30 years in the East End and 2nd Ward areas. She is known for her commitment to working toward a better community. She has partnered with diverse organizations, including nonprofits, civic associations, educational institutions, businesses and government, to improve the East End and 2nd Ward. As a founding member of the Oaklawn-Fullerton Civic Association, she has organized community residents and partners with Keep Houston Beautiful to oversee the cleanup and beautification of Eastwood Park. She also worked with the Chamber of Commerce to install murals there. Her efforts helped the area get recognized with a Mayor’s Proud Partner Award. Castillo-Hulsey also has advocated for safer neighborhoods with the local police department’s FAST Team and city officials. Through the partnership, the groups have addressed nuisance activities, shut down drug activity, monitored crime and coordinated cleanup programs. She also has led efforts to establish an early childhood education center, has pushed for the demolition of derelict buildings and nuisance establishments, and was influential in lobbying the city to build a skate park at Eastwood Park. Additionally, Castillo-Hulsey has been instrumental in bringing the Our Neighborhood Produce Program to seniors and families in the community who needed access to fresh foods.

Bernard “Bun B” Freeman

Freeman, also known as Bun B, has positively impacted his community through music, business and education. Part of the rap duo UnderGround Kingz, Freeman also has been successful as a solo artist, releasing five albums, which earned him national recognition and awards. He also is the founder of Trill Burgers. Most notably, he has taken his musical talents to the classroom, joining the faculty at Rice as a distinguished lecturer. He teaches a course on hip-hop and religion and also works with other local universities, including the University of Houston, to provide engaging conversation centered around hip-hop, social justice, religion and Black culture. Freeman continues to look for ways to give back to the next generation. He has been involved with Reading With a Rapper, which was created to strengthen rap lyrics, technology and content in education, and he released “Bun B’s Rap Coloring Book” with author Shea Serrano. Additionally, he helped organize the Hand in Hand benefit after Hurricane Harvey, which raised money for the community. He has also been instrumental in helping with low-income housing builds and making sure local children have healthy meals. The entertainer, educator and activist is also an author, publishing the book “Religion in Hip Hop: Mapping the New Terrain in the U.S.”

Peggy Turner

Turner has been actively involved with athletes and people with disabilities for over 30 years. She was a walk-on track and cross-country athlete at Murray State, which led to her passion to promote inclusion using sports as the platform. She was a wheelchair basketball competition manager for Prince Harry’s second Invictus Games for injured military members, and she represented TIRR Memorial Hermann as a mentor in the U.S. Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Program. Her work at TIRR Memorial Hermann, a research and rehabilitation hospital, encourages youth and adults with physical disabilities and helps them find competitive and recreational outlets to play adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, hand-cycling, wheelchair softball and wheelchair racing. She began her career managing recreation and sports programs and overseeing building facilities for youth and people with physical disabilities. Turner created and managed the city of Houston’s first adaptive sports and recreation programs for youth and adults. She was also a director of athletics for injured military members and for recreation programs linked to the Olympic and Paralympic movement. She is a committed volunteer, having worked at every Paralympic Games for the past 30 years. Through her work, Turner increases public awareness about disabilities and how to be more inclusive.