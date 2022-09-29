NCAA Men’s Final Four, HLOC host college hoops kickoff party

The NCAA® Men’s Final Four and Houston Local Organizing Committee are kicking off the 2022-23 college basketball season for Houston-area fans on Friday, Sept. 30, with a party on the Avenida Houston plaza.

Festivities include the Fan Jam Experience – an interactive pop-up featuring basketball goals, trophy photo-ops, mascot appearances, corn hole games, and more – live musical entertainment and special appearances by the 2023 Men’s Final Four host institutions.

As part of the celebration, the HLOC will give away 1,000 basketballs to youth ages 18 and under (first come, first served; limit 1 ball per youth).

This event will showcase a snippet of what is in store when the Men’s Final Four returns to Houston in 2023. During the tournament, Avenida Houston will transform into the hub of fan activity outside of the stadium.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Avenida Houston (1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010)

WHO: Holly Kesterson, HLOC President, HCHSA

Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University) Spirit Teams

Texas Southern University Spirit Teams

Rice University Spirit Teams

About the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four®

Houston will host the 2023 Men’s Final Four® from March 31 through April 3, 2023. Houston Baptist University, Rice University, Texas Southern University and University of Houston will make history as the first quartet of institutions to host the Final Four. Games will be played on April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium. The city of Houston is hosting the event for the fourth time, having previously crowned national champions in 1971, 2011 and 2016. For more information, visit https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four.