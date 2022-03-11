Shadow Creek senior small forward Shawn Jones Jr., a Texas State commit, is on deck to be an NBA top 10 candidate sooner than later.

With 6-foot-7-inch height and an impressive reach, Jones is a Venus flytrap the way he snags rebounds and blocks balls off the backboard. On offense, Jones can handle the rock and maneuver through most defenses but occasionally struggles with traps and doubles. With time and coaching expect those situations to turn into easy buckets for teammates off screens.

Shadow Creek head coach David President discussed his senior playmaker.

“He fights hard every day, he competes and does everything you can ask for as a coach. I love that dude,” President said.

The Defender spoke with Jones to discuss his style of play, major influencers, scoring abilities, shot-blocking, and more.

Style of play

“My style of play is all-around. I really just play hard and [to affect] to the game any way I can offensively and defensively, shot-blocking and finishing around the rim getting my teammates involved.”

Scoring abilities

“I just let the game come to me; I don’t really force anything. I come off the screens because not too many bigs can guard me coming off the screens and most guards can’t guard me coming off my pull-ups. So, it is really just playing with pace and playing at my speed.”

Shot blocking

“That is just heart. Not a lot of people have that. And that is what I bring to the court and bring to the game…defensive effort. That is what next-level players do and that is what wins games.”

Leadership

“I have been here for four years and [point guard Cameron Amboree] has been here for three years, and he is going to get on me and I am going to get on him but at the same time we are going to be leaders to our young guys because they have to be leaders and have a future coming up too.”

About Shawn Jones Jr.

Instagram: @theshawnjonesjr

Players he studies: Kevin Durant, Ja Morant

Favorite musician: NBA Youngboy

Shout-outs: “My point guard Cameron Amboree.”