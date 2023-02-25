TSU baseball, softball getting on-campus stadiums
The Astros Foundation announced a $1 million donation to Texas Southern University for new baseball and softball stadiums on its campus. Currently, both teams play their home games off site. Ground will break on the stadium’s later this year. “TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus,” Astros Foundation Director Paula Harris said. Currently, the TSU Tigers baseball team plays offsite at MacGregor Park and the softball team plays at Memorial Park.
Curtis Johnson named coach of Gamblers
The USFL has announced NFL veteran offensive assistant coach and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Gamblers. Johnson immediately assumes duties from Kevin Sumlin. Last week, Sumlin accepted the offensive coordinator position at University of Maryland.
Roughnecks victorious in return
Following a two-year hiatus, the Houston Roughnecks made a triumphant return to XFL action last weekend when they defeated the Orlando Guardians, 33-12, during the season opener at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks came up with seven sacks on former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch and went on to score 24 unanswered points to give Wade Phillips a win in his debut as the head coach.
UH Coogs No.1 – Again!
The University of Houston Cougars basketball team is back at No.1 in the AP Poll for the third time this season. The Cougars moved up one spot this week after defeating Memphis and after previous No.1 Alabama relinquished the No.1 spot following its loss to Tennessee.
TSU’s Kolby Granger wins weekly SWAC honor
Texas Southern freshman guard Kolby Granger was named the SWAC Impact Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 29 points in a win over Southern.
Deontay Burnett shines in Roughnecks’ opener
Roughnecks wide receiver Deontay Burnett caught eight passes for 90 yards, which included a 46-yard touchdown during the season-opening win.