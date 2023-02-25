TSU baseball, softball getting on-campus stadiums

The Astros Foundation announced a $1 million donation to Texas Southern University for new baseball and softball stadiums on its campus. Currently, both teams play their home games off site. Ground will break on the stadium’s later this year. “TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus,” Astros Foundation Director Paula Harris said. Currently, the TSU Tigers baseball team plays offsite at MacGregor Park and the softball team plays at Memorial Park.

Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson before the start of the New Orleans Bowl football game, in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013 Credit: AP Photo/Bill Haber

Curtis Johnson named coach of Gamblers

The USFL has announced NFL veteran offensive assistant coach and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Gamblers. Johnson immediately assumes duties from Kevin Sumlin. Last week, Sumlin accepted the offensive coordinator position at University of Maryland.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips looks to the scoreboard during an NFL pre-season football game against the Houston Texans in Irving, Texas. Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

Roughnecks victorious in return

Following a two-year hiatus, the Houston Roughnecks made a triumphant return to XFL action last weekend when they defeated the Orlando Guardians, 33-12, during the season opener at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks came up with seven sacks on former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch and went on to score 24 unanswered points to give Wade Phillips a win in his debut as the head coach.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

UH Coogs No.1 – Again!

The University of Houston Cougars basketball team is back at No.1 in the AP Poll for the third time this season. The Cougars moved up one spot this week after defeating Memphis and after previous No.1 Alabama relinquished the No.1 spot following its loss to Tennessee.

Kolby Granger

TSU’s Kolby Granger wins weekly SWAC honor

Texas Southern freshman guard Kolby Granger was named the SWAC Impact Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 29 points in a win over Southern.

Deontay Burnett Credit: AP Photo

Deontay Burnett shines in Roughnecks’ opener

Roughnecks wide receiver Deontay Burnett caught eight passes for 90 yards, which included a 46-yard touchdown during the season-opening win.