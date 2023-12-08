Texas Southern athletic director Kevin Granger is coming close to naming the Tigers’ next head football coach.

And if all goes as planned, Granger could be presenting the football program’s next head coach, who will be replacing Clarence McKinney, as soon as early next week.

“I’m hoping to have everything wrapped up and name somebody next week,” Granger told the Houston Defender. “That’s the plan.”

There have been several names that have surfaced this week as the top candidates for the job. The top two names have been Benedict College head Chennis Berry, who has turned that program into a Division II power, and Alcorn State coach Fred McNair, who has turned Alcorn into a SWAC power and is the two-time SWAC Coach of the Year.

Chennis Berry

But it appears Granger will have plenty of competition for a couple of the candidates believed to be in the mix. Berry has had been heavily pursued by South Carolina State and accepted the head coaching position Thursday, leaving McNair as the biggest name still available.

But McNair, who has family history at Alcorn State and has won there, has reportedly been offered a new contract to remain at the Mississippi school.

Granger didn’t name any specific candidates for the job but did say the interest has been strong, despite the fact the Tigers haven’t had a winning season since 2010 under former head coach Johnnie Cole when they finished with an overall record of 9-3, along with a conference record of 8-1 and a SWAC championship [though in 2012 the NCAA vacated all wins from that season as part of TSU’s penalties for playing ineligible players].

“It’s important for us to get this hire right so we made sure we did our due diligence and spent the extra time required to do just that.” Kevin Granger

Granger said he conducted seven official interviews for the job but has talked to about 12 candidates in total.

“It’s a lot of interest,” Granger said. “I was real pleased with the candidate pool. We had them everywhere, Division II to fellow HBCUs to PWIs. Power 5s. You name it.”

Brett Maxie

Earlier this week, there was a report that came out naming Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack, Valdosta State coach Tremaine Jackson, McNair and Berry as the top four candidates to replace McKinney after his contract wasn’t renewed following five seasons without a winning campaign. It’s also believed that long-time college assistant coach Mickey Joseph and TSU grad Brett Maxie, who has 12 years of NFL playing experience and also NFL coaching experience, have interviewed with Granger.

Granger declined to get into specifics when it comes to candidates.

“That’s just people; they are not getting that from me,” Granger said. “That’s people talking.

“I’m not saying all of them are wrong or anything like that, but a lot of it is just people talking.”

But Granger says the process has gone smoothly and believes next week is a reasonable target to name a new coach. Granger let McKinney know as soon as this season ended that his contract, which expires on Dec. 15, would not be renewed.

“It’s not as quick as some schools are moving obviously; some have already hired their people,” Granger said. “But I wanted to spend a little extra time to make sure we secured the right candidate. We are trying to do the best we can to make sure this hire right here will push TSU football forward.”

It’s also important that TSU names a new coach soon for recruiting purposes and also to keep as many of the remaining players with the NCAA transfer portal now open for business. Star quarterback Andrew Body, who missed all but one game this season because of injury, has already entered his name into the portal.

Granger said he is aware of the need to get this resolved soon and says he has talked to the football players about remaining patient and allowing this to play out before making any decisions.

“We’ve had obviously a few,” Granger said. “I know Body is hitting the portal, but I don’t think we’ve had just a mass number of student-athletes deciding to go that way.

“I think most of them, like we discussed with them, are going to give them an opportunity to see who is going to be the coach and see if they fit the style and they kind of like each other and things of that nature. Just give it a chance, then you decide on your future.”

There is hope Body could decide to take his name out of the portal once the new coach is named. Sophomore quarterback Jace Wilson, who replaced Body after the first game this season, has affirmed his commitment to TSU.

It’s not known what Body is thinking at this point.

“I think it’s quite doable,” Granger said of the possibility of Body returning. “I don’t think the relationship is torn to the point where the new coach won’t have an opportunity to talk to him.

“You can’t do but so much once the student enters the portal, but I think he will at least have an opportunity to figure out if they like each other or what’s the next step.”