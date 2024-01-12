In a bit of an unexpected twist, the Texas Southern Board of Regents met Friday morning to vote on a new football coach and came away with the decision to hire former Houston Oilers Pro Bowl cornerback Cris Dishman to lead the Tigers’ program.

It took a month and some odd hesitations for the TSU Board Regents before approving the hire of Dishman during a virtual meeting Friday morning. He is now the second Oilers secondary member to become a head coach in the SWAC, joining Prairie View’s Bubba McDowell.

“I want everyone in Tigerland to know that we’re going to put together a good team, a good staff, and everyone has to do their job and be all in for TSU football,” Dishman said in a released statement.

The two-time Pro Bowler comes to TSU following a 13-year NFL career and 19 years of coaching experience at the college and professional levels. Dishman, a fifth-round pick of the Oilers out of Purdue in 1988, spent eight years in Houston before playing for Washington, Kansas City and Minnesota to conclude his playing career.

“Cris Dishman is an experienced football coach whose accomplishments as a player and coach make him an excellent choice to lead our football program into the future,” said TSU athletic director Kevin Granger. “Even more important, he is a man of character who, in his own words, ‘seeks to make his players into better brothers, fathers, and husbands.’ I appreciate the Board of Regents’ bold, strategic approach to finding new opportunities to elevate Texas Southern University. I look forward to working with Coach Dishman to bring new levels of success to TSU Football.”

The hiring of Dishman ended weeks of uncertainty about the program and infighting among the Board Regents, with members divided between former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair and former Texans Pro Bowl receiver Andre Johnson.

The math seemed to get a little simpler when Johnson withdrew his name from consideration, but instead of going with Granger’s original choice to replace Clarence McKinney, the Board of Regents approved the hiring of Dishman on Friday morning.

The 58-year-old Dishman comes with an extensive coaching history. He spent the last two years as the XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers defensive coordinator. But he has also spent four seasons at the San Diego Chargers defensive backs coach and coached in the Baylor Bears secondary from 2015-16.

“The Board of Regents is thrilled to welcome Head Football Coach Cris Dishman to Texas Southern University,” said TSU Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons. “Coach Dishman is an experienced coach, professional football player, and businessman. We are excited to see his leadership lead to wins and his mentorship contribute to student success. We appreciate Dr. Granger and Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias’ leadership of this deliberate process. This hire will be the first of many across our campus in 2024 that continue to improve the university’s ability to deliver education and economic opportunity for TSU students.”

Last month, it appeared that McNair was Granger’s choice to be the head coach, but the Board of Regents could not decide with at least two members fighting for Johnson, who has no coaching experience, to get the job.

The Board of Regents met once more prior to the holiday break but still could not make a decision other than the new coach will receive a five-year deal at $313,000 per year.

In the meantime, McNair was left in limbo after declining to come to terms with Alcorn State on a new contract. Clearly, McNair had assumed he and Granger had a deal.