The Texas Southern men’s and women’s golf teams had a strong showing this week during the SWAC Championships in Flowood, Miss, with both walking away with conference championships.

Lady Tigers claimed just their second SWAC title in program history, while the men held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff to prevail.

The men won by just three shots over second-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a highly competitive SWAC Championship in which only 20 shots separated first through fifth place.

“God is amazing,” said TSU head golf coach Gary Grandison.

The Tigers were led by freshman William O’Connor, who finished third individually and earned All-SWAC Medalist Frist Team after scoring 1-over 217 (72-69-76) over three rounds at The Refuge Golf Club. His second-round showing of 3-under 69 was a tournament-low round.

Senior Landon Johnstone also came through for the Tigers, posting a 225 score to finish 10th individually while taking home All-SWAC Medalist Second Team honors. Johnstone set the tone for the Tigers by firing off a 2-under 70 opening round.

Freshman Joel Sullivan, junior Davansh Chadha and freshman Kci Lindskog all have impressive moments for the men, as well.

“There were multiple occurrences that revealed how God graced us with this Championship,” Grandison said.

By clinching the 2022 SWAC Title, the Tigers have qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships. There will be an NCAA D-I selection show to determine where TSU will compete.

On the women’s side, the Lady Tigers posted a team total of 936 to win the championship by 30 shots.

Freshman Dili Sitanonth led the way, taking home the Women’s Golf Tournament Low-Medalist, SWAC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year Low Medalist and also earned All-SWAC First Team Honors after scoring a total of 230 (77-77-76).

Freshman Kennedi Lee placed second following her 7-over final round with a 232 (76-77-79) total.

Freshman Kennedi Lee, graduate student Rev Alcantara, and junior Ashlie Hobbs also received All SWAC First Team Honors. Alcantara’s 6-over final round gave her a total of 237 (81-78-78) along with Hobbs at 237 (77-76-84) to finish tied in 4th place.

“Our Lady Tigers represented TSU well,” Grandison said.

In other TSU news, athletic director Kevin Granger has announced that Alexis Austin is coming aboard to become the Lady Tigers volleyball team’s fifth head coach.

A former professional volleyball player and college All-American at Colorado, Austin joints TSU after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Liberty University. Prior to her stop at Liberty, Austin was a volunteer assistant coach at Rice for two years.