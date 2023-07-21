Just months after making history by winning the national title at the National Cheerleaders Association College National Championship, the Tigers took home another prize this week. Both the cheerleading and dance teams came up big during the Universal Collegiate Summer Camp (UCA/UDA) in San Marcos.

The cheerleading squad, led by head coach Shontrese Comeaux and assistant coach Greg Malone, took first place in the leadership categories and also finished first for camp traditions. Additionally, the Tigers received four blue ribbons, which is the camp’s highest honor.

The Tigers dance team, also known as the TSU Sensations, had a successful camp debut after taking first place in overall full package representation/most collegiate in addition to winning a pair of awards: in-game day and spirit. The Sensations, who are led by Gretchen Jean, also took home second place in home routine performance, while earning two team ribbons and six individual ribbons.

As a result of the team’s success, the Sensations earned a bronze bid to the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla. in 2024.

“Both of our cheer and dance teams have worked hard throughout the year and I’m proud of the success they’ve attained on the national level,” said TSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “Each program has set high goals for the upcoming season, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future as both programs are excellent ambassadors of Texas Southern University.”

The TSU cheerleading squad now turns its attention to National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Camp this weekend.